Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg Vows to Push Through Injuries for National Title Game

On Saturday night, Michigan star forward Yaxel Lendeborg delivered a gusty performance on college basketball's biggest stage in the Wolverines' 91-73 Final Four victory over Arizona at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Lendeborg was efficient while scoring 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting while grabbing 11 rebounds in the victory, but played just 14 minutes in total.

The Big Ten Player of the Year picked up two quick fouls which forced head coach Dusty May to put him on the bench for a period of time. Then, close to the halfway point in the first half, Lendeborg returned despite the foul trouble, but left the game against shortly after checking back in after rolling his left ankle on a drive attempt he was fouled on.

As it turned out, it was not only Lendeborg's ankle that got banged up, but TBS reported on the broadcast that he also may have an MCL sprain in his knee.

After checking out after the injuries, Lendeborg didn't return in the first half, but started the second half and splashed home two three-pointers despite not being at 100%.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) answers questions in the locker room after 91-73 win over Arizona at the Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lendeborg still played limited minutes in the second half due to Michigan being in full control, but if the game would have been tighter, there's no doubt Lendeborg would have been out there on the floor with his teammates as needed.

After the win, Lendeborg told TBS what his status would be for Monday's national championship game against UConn as the Wolverines try to win their first title as a program since 1989.

Lendeborg says he will be good to go for Monday night

Lendeborg said it was an odd feeling to be in the pain he felt during and after the game, but that there won't be much that would stop him from playing Monday night and helping his team try to win a title.

"It's a weird feeling to have the pain that I'm having right now, never experienced it before," Lendeborg said. "Coach said at worst like an MCL sprain, then obviously I rolled my ankle. I'm gonna push through, there's no way I'm missing the game on Monday night no matter what goes on. I'm gonna play unless I can't walk at all."

Yaxel Lendeborg after leading Michigan to the National Championship Game:



"I'm gonna play unless I can't walk at all."



pic.twitter.com/6c4KT0yUHQ — Hater Report (@HaterReport) April 5, 2026

Michigan's national title game against UConn will tip off at 8:50 p.m. EST on TBS and TNT. The Wolverines have opened as 7.5-point favorites heading into the game against the Huskies.