Everything Phil Martelli Said In Wake Of Juwan Howard Suspension

Phil Martelli spoke with the media as the man in charge for five games after Juwan Howard's recent conduct led to a five-game suspension.

Phil Martelli is what some would call an "OG" as a basketball lifer. He has more than 25 years of head coaching experience so he'll be fine over the course of these last five games. He's also fine behind a microphone, as he himself stated, and gave a ton of great information about the Juwan Howard situation at Wisconsin, what he'll do moving forward, how he'll handle these five games and what he expects from this team. If you already like Martelli, you'll love him after watching the video below.

Everything Phil Martelli Said In Wake Of Juwan Howard Suspension

