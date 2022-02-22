Everything Phil Martelli Said In Wake Of Juwan Howard Suspension

Phil Martelli is what some would call an "OG" as a basketball lifer. He has more than 25 years of head coaching experience so he'll be fine over the course of these last five games. He's also fine behind a microphone, as he himself stated, and gave a ton of great information about the Juwan Howard situation at Wisconsin, what he'll do moving forward, how he'll handle these five games and what he expects from this team. If you already like Martelli, you'll love him after watching the video below.