Previewing Michigan basketball's next game against Indiana

16-1 Michigan will host 12-6 Indiana this Tuesday night. Michigan is in the midst of a two game win streak, bouncing back to beat both Washington and Oregon on the road after suffering their first loss of the season at home against Wisconsin. Indiana on the other hand is on a three game losing streak, with losses to Nebraska, Michigan State, and Iowa.

The Hoosiers are in their first year under new Head Coach Darian DeVries who came over after a very successful stint at West Virginia. So far, the Hoosiers haven't been very good in Big Ten play however; with just a 3-4 record in conference. Let's dive more into this matchup between Indiana and Michigan below.

Indiana Hoosiers

Like Michigan, Indiana likes to play a fast paced game of basketball. The Hoosiers are 7th in the Big Ten in scoring as of today, and rank 8th in opponent scoring. They also rank 5th in the Big Ten in shooting percentage so, over all, this is a good Indiana offense. The areas they've struggled in more so far this year are rebounding and fouling. They're 13th in the Big Ten in rebounding, and rank 17th in fouls per game. On paper, Indiana's offense might be able to keep pace with Michigan's but their defense will need to improve if they hope to beat the Wolverines on the road this week.

Individually, Indiana is led by a 6'6" Senior Guard in Lamar Wilkerson. He's averaging 19.6 points per game, with 3.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He only shoots 45.3% from the field, but he's a very good shooter from 3-point range, currently shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. It'll be a tough matchup for Michigan's guards and wings to keep him contained. Indiana also has Tucker DeVries, the Head Coach's son, averaging 14.2 points per game and Tayton Conerway at 12.1 points per game.

Keeping Indiana's offense in check largely revolves around keeping their top three scorers in check as nobody else is over 10 points per game on average for them. Wilkerson and DeVries though give them a really nice 1-2 scoring punch so Michigan will have to try to keep those two contained if they want to win this game.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan and their fast paced style of play lead the Big Ten in scoring at 93.1 points per game on average, and only surrender 68.8 on average. They also lead the league in shooting percentage at 51.7% and also in opponent field goal percentage allowed at 36%. Michigan has been a statistically dominant team so far this year but they have slowed down quite a bit in Big Ten play.

Wisconsin did a good job of creating a scouting report on this Michigan team and it's been a much slower paced game for Michigan on their west coast road trip to Washington and Oregon. Both teams, like Wisconsin before them, really aimed to keep Michigan out of their transition offense by getting back quickly on defense. They also have sent their big guys to the offensive boards because Michigan's weakness so far on defense has been keeping their opponents off the offensive glass. They currently rank17th in the Big Ten in allowing offensive rebounds. Michigan needs to fix that issue before it costs them more games in Big Ten play and beyond this season.

Individually, Michigan is still led in scoring by Yaxel Lendeborg at 14.1 points per game, followed closely by Morez Johnson Jr. at 14.0. Aday Mara is at 10.8, Elliot Cadeau at 10.0, Trey McKenney at 9.8, Roddy Gayle Jr. at 9.6, and Nimari Burnett at 8.9. It's a very balanced offensive attack for the Wolverines, and that's what makes them so dangerous offensively.

Michigan needs to continue to find their groove offensively as they'll have to adjust to playing more of a half-court game with how their opponents have been defending them lately. They also need to clean up their defensive rebounding as the offensive boards they allow are their biggest weakness by far on paper. Indiana has the offense to test Michigan in this game and whoever wins will likely win because they played better defense. Let's hope the Wolverines continue their winning ways this week against the Indiana Hoosiers.