Saint Louis Head Coach Showers Michigan With Praise After NCAA Tournament Loss

Coming into the Michigan-Saint Louis Round of 32 NCAA Tournament game on Saturday, much was made about the similarity in styles between the two programs.

Michigan head coach Dusty May explained how his team and the Billikens are nearly mirror images of one another in terms of style, while also sharing that he and Saint Louis coach Josh Schertz share notes and tips on a regular basis.

Clearly, the respect is mutual between both programs, and the same remained after the game between the two head coaches, who continued to compliment the opposition postgame.

After the Wolverines got the better of the Billikenes by a score of 95-72 on Saturday, Schertz said he was proud of his team's effort while sharing what makes Michigan so difficult to play against.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Saint Louis Billikens head coach Josh Schertz reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Schertz on Michigan

"Credit Michigan," Schertz said after the loss to the Maize and Blue. "They made plays. We had to have a better night shooting the ball—10 for 32, we had some guys struggle from three. We got some good looks we didn't make and we obviously struggled from the free throw line. And the margin against them is so small, you've got to be almost perfect on both ends. You need them to miss a few and us make a few.

"That's why they're, I think, best team in the country. But again, I'm incredibly proud of our team."

Schertz also made the point that while Michigan has a strong NIL base, there are a lot of programs across the country that spend money on their rosters and haven't had nearly the success the Wolverines have had this season.

He explained between the way Yaxel Lendeborg can play both ends, how big man Aday Mara can facilitate the offense with his passing, and their overall depth, is why he believes they are college basketball's best.

"It's an intelligently constructed roster," said Schertz. "Obviously, Michigan has, as a lot of those teams do, great NIL. But you see a lot of teams that are poorly constructed that pay a lot of money for their teams. Dusty's team, the pieces really fit well together. You've got Mara, who is 7-3, 7-4 and he can score in the post.

"He's a terrific passer, an underrated passer where they can use him as the hub of the offense like we use Robbie (Avila). He's different and he doesn't handle the ball like Robbie, but he's so tall he can throw over the top. If you have a breakdown, he hits back cuts. Morez (Johnson), what he does defensively and offensively, the post presence he provides, the rebounding, the physical toughness.

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) and forward Will Tschetter (42) celebrate a play against Saint Louis during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yax is obviously an NBA lottery pick, could have been that last year. He's 6-9, can handle the ball, shoot some threes. Cadeau, his pick and roll play is as good as anyone in the country. He's one of the best, I think, point guard passers in college basketball. Then they've got depth, McKenney off the bench, a five-star kid who's a terrific player. Tschetter's a terrific player—Roddy Gayle. They just have enough guys. They have depth, their pieces fit together well, they put them in positions.

"They can—when they're shooting the ball like that, they're really impossible to guard because for us, we aren't big enough to play them one-on-one in the post. So, now a team would have to be. But even then, when they shoot the ball like that, when they shoot 50% from three, they'll be a tough out. Not just for Saint Louis, but for anybody."