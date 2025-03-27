Sports talk show host and MSU superfan claims he would rather play Satan than Michigan
Sometimes you hear about wild statements from various folks in sports media and you think to yourself, "there's no way they actually said that." This is one of those time. During a recent show on 97.1 The Ticket, host and MSU superfan Mike Valenti uttered one of the most incredible statements when asked about a potential rematch between the Wolverines and Spartans in the NCAA Tournament.
Here's what he had to say:
"I wish I lived in an alternative universe where we could just be A&M and leave. Because here’s how it works: We’ve already pounded you into the dirt twice. We do it again, you’ll rewrite history like you always do. If we lose, it’ll be, Dusty May is God, Izzo is washed and your program’s toilet. There’s no point in any of this. We have done nothing but walk you like a dog for 25 years in basketball. It doesn’t matter. You only come out of your cave 10 minutes before your team’s in the tournament. None of you watch them. So if you think I’m excited to have these two teams meet and have a group of people who haven’t watched this team, don’t know basketball and can barely form sentences — Jalen Rose — call into this show and talk basketball, you’re out of your effing mind. So, no, bring on Auburn. I don’t care. There’s no point in it. This idea that anything gets settled — Christ, we beat them for a decade in football. You know what got settled? Nothing...would rather not play Michigan in any sport ever again. ... I’d rather play Satan than play Michigan."- Valenti Show host Mike Valenti
Michigan is clearly living rent free in Valenti's head. He resorted to classic MSU talking points by changing the timelines to fit his narrative when he mentioned the MSU football program beating Michigan for ten years, conveniently leaving out the fact that Michigan has dominated his Spartans for the last three years by a combined score of 107-24.
In Valenti's lifetime, Michigan leads the series 28-16, but those timelines do not fit his hysteria so he would never use them.
Despite Valenti's objections, there is a real chance Michigan and MSU could meet again in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans clash with Ole Miss at 7:09 pm ET on March 28th, followed by Michigan taking on number one overall seed Auburn at 9:39 pm ET. If both teams emerge victorious, we could see one of the most consequential matchup's in the history of the rivalry. Valenti's rhetoric will ramp up to levels we have probably never heard before. Not sure how he tops the Satan comment, but there's little doubt he will try.
