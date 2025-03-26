Michigan football receives prediction to land four-star offensive lineman
Michigan football currently has three commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle, but the month of March could the momentum the Wolverines needed to secure more commitments. The maize and blue have had some top recruits on campus the past couple of weeks and Michigan will continue to get more on campus for unofficial visits before the officials roll in.
On Tuesday, Michigan received a prediction to land four-star tight end, Matt Ludwig. But he wasn't the only one predicited to come to Ann Arbor. 247Sports' Steve Lorenz placed another Crystal Ball in favor of the Wolverines to land four-star offensive tackle, Marky Walbridge.
Walbridge is a 6-6, 270-pound offensive tackle out of Needham (MA) St. Sebastian's. According to the Composite, he is a four-star recruit, the nation's 400th-best prospect, the 36th-best offensive tackle, and the No. 2 prospect out of MA.
The big offensive tackle has several high-end offers. Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Penn State, and Tennessee, among others, have all offered Walbridge. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Michigan leads in his recruitment with a 36.3% chance of landing him.
With Sherrone Moore as the head coach, the offensive line will continue to be a high priority for Michigan. The Wolverines landed a pair of five-star linemen last cycle under Moore and Michigan is in the running for the top-ranked recruit in the 2026 class who also happens to be an offensive lineman.
