Minnesota Vikings still haven't confirmed J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback in 2025
The Minnesota Vikings have been keeping things close to the vest when it comes to their quarterback situation. Even after allowing former starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, to sign with the Seattle Seahawks and not re-signing Daniel Jones, the Vikings still haven't said who is going to start for them next season. Even future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers, has essentially been ruled out.
Now, that's not unusual by any means. However, Minnesota traded up to draft Michigan football quarterback J.J. McCarthy in last year's draft. The Vikings spent capital in hopes of McCarthy becoming their next franchise quarterback. Minnesota could easily say its rolling with McCarthy as its starter and the Vikings could opt to sign a veteran as McCarthy's backup. Most people assumed that was the case, but according to McCarthy himself, the Vikings haven't told him he's their starter.
"They haven't told [that he's the starting quarterback] and I'm happy they didn't, because I try to earn it every single day. And I never want that to be given to me. it's such a privilege and opportunity to give me that chance, and I'm just going to make the most of it every single day," McCarthy said in the interview with Kay Adams on 'Up And Adams'.
Unless Minnesota makes a shocking trade or would sign Rodgers to a contract, McCarthy should most certainly open training camp as the starting quarterback. It's likely McCarthy's job to lose and he will get a chance to show why he was such a coveted quarterback coming out of Michigan.
