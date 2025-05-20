Three reasons Michigan's top transfer portal recruit should skip NBA Draft and return to college
Michigan basketball coach Dusty May has struck transfer portal gold for the second year in a row. His prowess in the portal has Michigan standing on top of the portal rankings with the No. 1 rated class, and it is not even really close. However, the crown jewel of that transfer class, UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg, is still flirting quite heavily with the NBA. By all accounts Lendeborg has performed very well during pre-draft workouts and other events. With a litany of mock drafts floating around, some have him predicted as high as 19th and as low as 29th. After it is all said and done, why should Lendeborg decide to come to Ann Arbor?
Here are three reasons:
1. Increase NBA Draft stock
As undeniably talented as Lendeborg is, and there is truly no denying his skill set and build, he played in a weaker conference last year. In fact, his two worst games came against the best team in that conference, Memphis. If Lendeborg comes to Michigan and has an All-Big Ten caliber season and maybe even pushes for player of the year, he could easily become a lottery pick lock. The team would be loaded and the Big Ten has some serious competitors so he would be showing his talents against some of the best night in and night out. Higher picks in the NBA Draft earn more money, long term financials say returning is a good idea.
2. Name, Image and Likeness (NIL)
NIL has changed the entire landscape of collegiate sports, and along with it, how athletes look at turning pro. In past years a player like Lendeborg would leave knowing he was a lock pick and would be getting paid. Leave, get the bag, and change your families lives forever. Now, with NIL in place a player like Lendeborg can stay, get the bag, and increase the odds of bigger money to change his life forever. All reports indicate that Michigan was the highest spender of NIL money in this year's transfer portal. Being the top-rated player in the portal you have to think Lendeborg get a big chunk of that alleged $8.9 million spend.
3. Legacy and a National Championship run
With the veterans Dusty has returning (Roddy Gayle, Nimari Burnett, and Will Tschetter), the elite McDonald's All-American freshman Trey McKenney, and the portal class he has compiled, next year's Michigan team is loaded. They have a real shot at contending for Big Ten titles, regular season and tournament, and making a deep run in the NCAA tournament. If Lendeborg comes through and joins this squad, the Wolverines will be a top contender for several championships. The previous reasons coupled with a chance to win it all should really entice Lendeborg to come to Michigan. However, the allure of the league may be too much to overcome, for now Michigan fans can do nothing but wait.
