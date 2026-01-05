Michigan basketball creeping in on the top spot in latest AP rankings
In the first AP Top 25 college basketball rankings of the new year, the Michigan Wolverines remained at the No. 2 slot. However, the Wolverines are closing in on the top-ranked Arizona Wildcats.
The previous poll had UofM at No. 2 with 19 first-place votes. This week, although they are still slated at No. 2, Michigan is receiving 29 first-place votes, just three behind Arizona (32).
This Past Week
So why did the Wolverines inch closer to No. 1? Well, they’ve continued their dominant run with two more 30-plus point victories.
Michigan set the new Big Ten record for 40-point victories with six against McNeese on Monday (Dec. 29).
On Friday (Jan. 2), Michigan followed up that performance with a 30-point victory over No. 24 USC. A game in which the Wolverines played most of the second half without three of their key contributors: Yaxel Lendeborg, Nimari Burnett and Roddy Gayle Jr.
Michigan and the AP Poll
Prior to this season, this is the highest the Wolverines have been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.
In the 2025=26 campaign, UofM has stayed put at No. 2 since week six. Now making it four-straight appearances behind the Wildcats.
If UofM can jump Arizona, it would be the first time the program has been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.
What’s Next
Michigan is set to continue Big Ten play this week. UofM will travel to Penn State on Tuesday (Jan. 6) at 7 p.m. and host Wisconsin on Saturday (Jan. 10) at 1 p.m.
