Three Things Michigan Fans Should Know About Tennessee Ahead of Elite Eight

The top-seeded Michigan Wolverines are preparing for their Elite Eight matchup this Sunday (March 29) with the sixth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers.

Coming off an impressive 13-point (90-77) victory over Alabama, Michigan is playing its second straight game against an SEC opponent.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) drives the ball while defended by Alabama Crimson Tide forward Amari Allen (5) during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

For the Volunteers, they took down second-seeded Iowa State on Friday evening to advance to the Elite Eight, taking down the Cyclones 76-62.

Here are three things Michigan fans should know about the Volunteers heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Tennessee Can Match Michigan’s Size

We have seen all season long Michigan use its size to dominate the rebounding category against its opponents, with the three-headed monster in the frontcourt of Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara.

However, the Volunteers are going to be able to match that size. Three of Tennessee’s five starters are at least 6’10” or taller. The stats back up UT’s ability to rebound, ranking second across NCAA Division I in rebounding margin (12.9), second in offensive rebounds per game (15.81) and fourth in rebounds per game (42.47).

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Bishop Boswell (3) celebrates with forward Jaylen Carey (23) and J.P. Estrella (13) in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In their last game against Iowa State, the Volunteers absolutely dominated the boards, finishing with 43 as opposed to just 22 for the Cyclones.

Beyond-the-Arc Breakdown

UT has the best three-point percentage defense in the SEC, holding opponents to just over 30% from deep, which ranks 21st in the nation.

However, on the offensive end, the Volunteers do not take shots from three-point range. On the season, Tennessee averages 19.5 three-point attempts per contest, which ranks 306th in the country and 16th in the conference.

That is going to be a complete change of pace from the Wolverines' last game, as Alabama shot 35.6 per game heading into the contest, the most in the country.

On the season, four of Tennessee's top five leading scorers are forwards, which makes sense given its lack of shots from deep. Leading their frontcourt is freshman Nate Ament, scoring 17 points per game and grabbing 6.4 rebounds.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Ethan Burg (35) reacts in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Their Biggest Weakness

Tennessee struggles from the free-throw line, shooting under 70% from the charity stripe. That percentage ranks 281st in the nation and 14th in the SEC. The Volunteers get to the free-throw line 23.1 times per game.

In their Sweet Sixteen matchup, UT shot just 60% (16-for-27) from the line.

Of their players who play a significant role on the team, Jaylen Carey struggles the most from the line, shooting under 50% on the year on 107 attempts.