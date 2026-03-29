Three Things Michigan Fans Should Know About Tennessee Ahead of Elite Eight
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The top-seeded Michigan Wolverines are preparing for their Elite Eight matchup this Sunday (March 29) with the sixth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers.
Coming off an impressive 13-point (90-77) victory over Alabama, Michigan is playing its second straight game against an SEC opponent.
For the Volunteers, they took down second-seeded Iowa State on Friday evening to advance to the Elite Eight, taking down the Cyclones 76-62.
Here are three things Michigan fans should know about the Volunteers heading into Sunday’s matchup.
Tennessee Can Match Michigan’s Size
We have seen all season long Michigan use its size to dominate the rebounding category against its opponents, with the three-headed monster in the frontcourt of Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara.
However, the Volunteers are going to be able to match that size. Three of Tennessee’s five starters are at least 6’10” or taller. The stats back up UT’s ability to rebound, ranking second across NCAA Division I in rebounding margin (12.9), second in offensive rebounds per game (15.81) and fourth in rebounds per game (42.47).
In their last game against Iowa State, the Volunteers absolutely dominated the boards, finishing with 43 as opposed to just 22 for the Cyclones.
Beyond-the-Arc Breakdown
UT has the best three-point percentage defense in the SEC, holding opponents to just over 30% from deep, which ranks 21st in the nation.
However, on the offensive end, the Volunteers do not take shots from three-point range. On the season, Tennessee averages 19.5 three-point attempts per contest, which ranks 306th in the country and 16th in the conference.
That is going to be a complete change of pace from the Wolverines' last game, as Alabama shot 35.6 per game heading into the contest, the most in the country.
On the season, four of Tennessee's top five leading scorers are forwards, which makes sense given its lack of shots from deep. Leading their frontcourt is freshman Nate Ament, scoring 17 points per game and grabbing 6.4 rebounds.
Their Biggest Weakness
Tennessee struggles from the free-throw line, shooting under 70% from the charity stripe. That percentage ranks 281st in the nation and 14th in the SEC. The Volunteers get to the free-throw line 23.1 times per game.
In their Sweet Sixteen matchup, UT shot just 60% (16-for-27) from the line.
Of their players who play a significant role on the team, Jaylen Carey struggles the most from the line, shooting under 50% on the year on 107 attempts.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2