Three Things Michigan Fans Should Know About Alabama Ahead of Sweet Sixteen

The top-seeded Michigan Wolverines are preparing for their Sweet Sixteen matchup this Friday (March 27) with the fourth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) dunks while defended by Saint Louis Billikens guard Quentin Jones (1) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Coming off an impressive 25-point victory (90-65) over Texas Tech in the round of 32, Alabama has looked good thus far through two rounds.

Here are three things Michigan fans should know about the Crimson Tide heading into Friday’s matchup.

Elite on the Offensive End

The Crimson Tide have one of the most exciting, fast-paced offenses in college basketball. As it stands, Alabama leads all of NCAA Division I in scoring offense with 91.6 points per game and three-point attempts per contest (35.6). Bama knocks down 12.8 shots per game from beyond the arc, which ranks second in the country.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward London Jemison (6) checks out of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With the explosive offense, the matchup between the Wolverines and Crimson Tide should be nothing short of exciting.

At times this season, we have seen Michigan struggle with its perimeter defense, giving up 10 threes in the first half against Howard, which will need to be improved to advance to the Elite Eight.

Guard Dominate

Matching the fast pace of play, the guard position is Alabama’s biggest strength.

Leading the way for Bama is Labaron Philon Jr., who was a First Team All-SEC selection this season as a sophomore. He leads the team in scoring with 21.5 points per game, which ranks 13th in the nation, while shooting nearly 40% from deep. He is also the only player in the country that is averaging at least 21 points and 4.5 assists, while shooting 50 percent from the field and is one of four Division I players since 2000 to do so.

Feb 14, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) shoots a three point shot over South Carolina guard Kobe Knox (4) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama’s other starting guard, Aden Holloway, earned Third Team All-SEC honors. The junior is the best shooter on the squad with a 43.8% three point shooting percentage, ranking 11th in the country. On the season, he is averaging 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Their Biggest Weakness

One of Michigan’s flaws at times has been turnovers, more so last season, but we have seen it be a concern in moments this year. The good news for Michigan fans is that the Crimson Tide rank 336th in NCAA Division I in turnovers forced per game, while also ranking 215th in turnover margin (-0.3).

Alabama is far from dominant on the glass. The Tide grab a lot of rebounds per game due to their fast pace of play, but are 163rd in the country in rebounding margin (1.3). Michigan’s size should give Bama problems, as it does for most teams on the glass.