Wolverine Digest

UC San Diego head coach Eric Olen shares his thoughts on Michigan

Olen is obviously on the side of many analysts who believe the Wolverines were criminally under-seeded

Jerred Johnson

Dec 20, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; UC San Diego Tritons head coach Eric Olen (right) talks to referee Keith Kimble during the first half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; UC San Diego Tritons head coach Eric Olen (right) talks to referee Keith Kimble during the first half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

UC San Diego Tritons head coach Eric Olen had a season for the record books. His team averaged over 80 points per game, won 30 games overall, and are cruising into the NCAA Tournament riding a 15-game winning streak. Their reward? They earned a 12 seed and drew the Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan Wolverines.

The Wolverines are locked in and refocused, riding high after slashing through the Big Ten Tournament to claim the conference championship. On Wednesday, Olen said he was pretty surprised that a team that won the Big Ten and was third in the country with 13 Quad 1 wins was given a 5-seed.

"My initial reaction was how the Big Ten Tournament champs with all those Quad 1 wins ended up as a 5 seed for us."

UC San Diego HC Eric Olen

As wary as Olen appears to be about facing the Wolverines, he has some things working in his favor. He has a veteran team, they shoot over 36 percent from three, and they can play fast to mitigate Michigan's height advantage.

The UC San Diego/Michigan matchup has consistently been talked about as one of the most intriguing of the first round, with many analysts placing coach Dusty May and his team firmly on upset alert. The Michigan faithful will have to wait until 10 pm to see if their 5th seeded Wolverines can overcome the speed and deft shooting touch of the Tritons and advance to the next round.

dusty
Mar 16, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May cuts the nets after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers during the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Where Joel Klatt predicts Michigan football players to land in post-free agency mock draft

Chip Lindsey on Michigan football 5-star QB Bryce Underwood: 'I'd say he's pretty advanced'

Michigan Football: WR commit Jaylen Pile lights it up in latest 7v7 event

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Basketball