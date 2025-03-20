UC San Diego head coach Eric Olen shares his thoughts on Michigan
UC San Diego Tritons head coach Eric Olen had a season for the record books. His team averaged over 80 points per game, won 30 games overall, and are cruising into the NCAA Tournament riding a 15-game winning streak. Their reward? They earned a 12 seed and drew the Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan Wolverines.
The Wolverines are locked in and refocused, riding high after slashing through the Big Ten Tournament to claim the conference championship. On Wednesday, Olen said he was pretty surprised that a team that won the Big Ten and was third in the country with 13 Quad 1 wins was given a 5-seed.
"My initial reaction was how the Big Ten Tournament champs with all those Quad 1 wins ended up as a 5 seed for us."- UC San Diego HC Eric Olen
As wary as Olen appears to be about facing the Wolverines, he has some things working in his favor. He has a veteran team, they shoot over 36 percent from three, and they can play fast to mitigate Michigan's height advantage.
The UC San Diego/Michigan matchup has consistently been talked about as one of the most intriguing of the first round, with many analysts placing coach Dusty May and his team firmly on upset alert. The Michigan faithful will have to wait until 10 pm to see if their 5th seeded Wolverines can overcome the speed and deft shooting touch of the Tritons and advance to the next round.
