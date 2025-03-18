Michigan Football: WR commit Jaylen Pile lights it up in latest 7v7 event
Michigan football made it a priority to shore up its pass catchers this past cycle. After having the 131st-ranked passing attack in the country, the Wolverines not only added Bryce Underwood and Mikey Keene as quarterbacks, but Michigan signed three big-bodied receivers from the 2025 cycle and added two receivers from the transfer portal.
In the current cycle, 2026, Michigan has Dallas (TX) Parish Episcopal School receiver Jaylen Pile committed. Pile committed to the Wolverines back in October and is locked in with Michigan and is continuing to recruit to bring players to Ann Arbor.
The 6-foot, Rivals' four-star receiver has been tearing it up recently. Over the weekend, Pile competed in the OT7, a 7v7 event, and he made some noise. On3's Steve Wiltfong, among other top analysts were on hand to watch the event. Pile had a multi-touchdown day for his team, making some sensational catches.
Following the weekend, Rivals' analyst Sam Spiegelman named Pile one of the top performers from the event.
Pile has an extremely high floor and was consistently open for RG3 Takeover this weekend. Pile was impactful working in the slot and also outside. He's sure-handed and a crisp route-runner -- with a professionalism about how he operates.
While Rivals considers Pile a four-star recruit, the Composite has him as the 585th-ranked prospect in the nation and a three-star. If Pile continues to have excellent camps -- his ranking will surely rise before Signing Day. Pile is set to visit Ann Arbor this weekend. There will be some massive names on campus and Pile is excited to help the Wolverines recruit.
"Having a great off-season and competing at a high-level," Pile told Michigan Wolverines On SI. "I’m looking forward to my visit to Michigan this week. Ready to check out some practices and connect with the other recruits. #GoBlue"
