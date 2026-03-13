Watch Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg Posterize Ohio State Big Man in Big Ten Tournament

The Big Ten Player of the Year, Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, has been everything for the Wolverines this season on both ends of the floor.

As Lendeborg looks to help lead the team in postseason play, he is already making highlights in Michigan's Big Ten Tournament opener against Ohio State.

With about 6:30 left in the first half, Lendeborg received an outlet pass from point guard and teammate Elliot Cadeau around half court, beat the first defender and went all the way to the rim for a vicious slam dunk against Buckeye big man Christoph Tilly to put the Wolverines up 11 points at the time.

Yaxel Lendeborg goes coast-to-coast for the SLAM 💥 @umichbball pic.twitter.com/2NurlGYeTn — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 13, 2026

Lendeborg had just three points for the Maize and Blue in the first half, but did rack up four assists as Michigan led OSU at the break by a score of 39-35.

Follow along with Michigan Wolverines on SI for the entire Big Ten Tournament here.