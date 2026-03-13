Watch Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg Posterize Ohio State Big Man in Big Ten Tournament
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The Big Ten Player of the Year, Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, has been everything for the Wolverines this season on both ends of the floor.
As Lendeborg looks to help lead the team in postseason play, he is already making highlights in Michigan's Big Ten Tournament opener against Ohio State.
With about 6:30 left in the first half, Lendeborg received an outlet pass from point guard and teammate Elliot Cadeau around half court, beat the first defender and went all the way to the rim for a vicious slam dunk against Buckeye big man Christoph Tilly to put the Wolverines up 11 points at the time.
Lendeborg had just three points for the Maize and Blue in the first half, but did rack up four assists as Michigan led OSU at the break by a score of 39-35.
Follow along with Michigan Wolverines on SI for the entire Big Ten Tournament here.
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Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14