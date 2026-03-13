Top Ranked Defensive Lineman in State of Florida Lists Michigan in his Final Four
In this story:
Michigan football continues to make moves in the recruiting department under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.
On Thursday, four-star class of 2027defensive lineman Jamar Thompson trimmed his list of schools he is still considering in his recruiting process to four, with the Wolverines making the cut.
Auburn, Ohio State and Miami (FL) are the other schools still in consideration for the West Boca Raton (Fla.) product.
Thompson first received an offer from Michigan back in September of last year from former defensive line coach Lou Esposito.
However, even though Esposito was retained on Whittingham's staff, he took a job in the NFL at the beginning of February to work for former Michigan coordinator Jesse Minter in Baltimore.
Following that decision, Whittingham hired Larry Black from Vanderbilt to fill Esposito's prior role in working with the defensive tackles.
With the quick coaching transition, it speaks to Michigan's communication and vision Black and the staff have seemed to relay to Thompson in his recruitment.
Often, when a position coach leaves for another job, it is difficult to continue to recruit a player who had a relationship with the departing position coach, as new relationships have to be formed. Yet, the Wolverines have seemed to put themselves in a stellar position with Thompson.
According to The Wolverine's Ethan McDowell, Thompson is set to take an official visit to Ann Arbor this summer.
Thompson as a prospect
According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Thompson is ranked as the 190th-best recruit in the class of 2027. He is the 20th-ranked defensive lineman in his class and the top player at this position from the Sunshine State, according to the same rankings.
Miami sits as the favorite in his recruitment up to this point, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
Michigan's class of 2027
Michigan's 2027 class
The Wolverines currently have three players committed to their 2027 class, including offensive linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito, along with EDGE Recarder Kitchen.
Michigan's class ranks 21st in college football to this point, according to Rivals.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14