Top Ranked Defensive Lineman in State of Florida Lists Michigan in his Final Four

Michigan football continues to make moves in the recruiting department under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

On Thursday, four-star class of 2027defensive lineman Jamar Thompson trimmed his list of schools he is still considering in his recruiting process to four, with the Wolverines making the cut.

Auburn, Ohio State and Miami (FL) are the other schools still in consideration for the West Boca Raton (Fla.) product.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Jamar Thompson is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 305 DL is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Florida (per the 2027 Rivals300)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/RtpI2aORi8 pic.twitter.com/7SNFDXotVq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 12, 2026

Thompson first received an offer from Michigan back in September of last year from former defensive line coach Lou Esposito.

However, even though Esposito was retained on Whittingham's staff, he took a job in the NFL at the beginning of February to work for former Michigan coordinator Jesse Minter in Baltimore.

Following that decision, Whittingham hired Larry Black from Vanderbilt to fill Esposito's prior role in working with the defensive tackles.

With the quick coaching transition, it speaks to Michigan's communication and vision Black and the staff have seemed to relay to Thompson in his recruitment.

Often, when a position coach leaves for another job, it is difficult to continue to recruit a player who had a relationship with the departing position coach, as new relationships have to be formed. Yet, the Wolverines have seemed to put themselves in a stellar position with Thompson.

According to The Wolverine's Ethan McDowell, Thompson is set to take an official visit to Ann Arbor this summer.

Thompson as a prospect

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Thompson is ranked as the 190th-best recruit in the class of 2027. He is the 20th-ranked defensive lineman in his class and the top player at this position from the Sunshine State, according to the same rankings.

Miami sits as the favorite in his recruitment up to this point, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Michigan's class of 2027

Michigan's 2027 class

The Wolverines currently have three players committed to their 2027 class, including offensive linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito, along with EDGE Recarder Kitchen.

Michigan's class ranks 21st in college football to this point, according to Rivals.