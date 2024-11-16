WATCH: Scottie Pippen's son, Justin, delivers slick assist in his Michigan debut
Michigan men's basketball added a ton of new pieces to its roster this offseason, including a freshman with a very recognizable last name among NBA circles.
Justin Pippen, son of the legendary Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, made his debut with Wolverines on Friday night against Ann Arbor, and showed off his excellent court vision with a slick assist to teammate Roddy Gayle Jr. in the first half against TCU. Take a look below...
Pippen sat out of Michigan's first two games this season while recovering from injury, but he's gotten a fair amount of run tonight for the Wolverines. Being the son of an NBA legend naturally brings high expectations, so it's cool to see Justin get his feet wet and make an impact in his first collegiate action.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI