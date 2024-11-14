Future draft picks Colston Loveland, Kenneth Grant won't quit on Michigan Football
One of the unfortunate, though somewhat understandable, trends of modern-day college football is certain players choosing to sit out of bowl games, or even the end of their regular season, once teams have fallen out of contention.
In most cases, this is due to players trying to protect their health and NFL Draft status. In more recent cases, players leave their current teams and declare an early intent to enter the transfer portal.
Michigan has multiple players who are expected to be early selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, including tight end Colston Loveland and defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. However, both juniors recently declared, in no uncertain terms, they will finish the 2024 season on the field with the Wolverines.
“I mean, we’re gonna play, as long as we’re healthy and feel good, we’re gonna play,” Loveland said. “Michigan’s done so much for us — all of our boys, our brothers, our family, our coaches, they’re all still coaching and playing. So why wouldn’t we play? We got goals to reach as a team and individually as well. So as long as I’m healthy, yeah, I’m playing.”
One player Michigan hopes to get back this season is junior cornerback Will Johnson, who's also expected to be a first round draft choice alongside Loveland. Johnson has missed each of the last three games due to a lower-body injury, but there is optimism the corner will return to action following the Wolverines' second bye this weekend.
“I could see both sides, maybe if you had an injury or something,” Loveland told reporters on Tuesday. “But I feel like, for me and a lot of the guys here, if you’re healthy and you can go out there and play — we love the game of football. We’ve been blessed by God to be able to play this game. (Our) families just sacrifice so much. So why wouldn’t we play? It’s kind of where my head’s at.”
Loveland's comments echo the sentiment that Grant gave reporters just over a week ago.
"No, I'm not sitting out," Grant said on Nov. 6. "Definitely want to go out there and put great things on film. I don't really know my draft status right now. I guess first round, you could say. But I mean, I don't really pay attention to that stuff."
While Michigan's 5-5 record doesn't come near to meeting the standard and expectation this football program holds itself to this season, it's clear from the responses from Loveland and Grant that the team-first culture still resides in Ann Arbor.
