Recruiting: Four-star, Top 75 cornerback commits to Texas over Michigan Football
Michigan has warmed up on the recruiting trail with National Signing Day approaching, but the Wolverines fell short in a battle for one of the top corners in the 2025 class.
On Thursday, four-star Tampa (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch cornerback Graceson Littleton committed to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns fresh off a visit to Austin last weekend. A recent decommit from Clemson, Littleton visited Ann Arbor the week prior, and the Wolverines made a strong impression on the Florida native. However, in the end, Texas won out.
According to 247Sports, Littleton is considered the No. 75 overall prospect, No. 9 cornerback and No. 11 player from the state of Florida in the 2025 recruiting class. The four-star has garnered a whopping 40 scholarship offers from FBS programs, including the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and USC, among others.
While this is a disappointing loss for Michigan, head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff remain in the hunt for several additions to their '25 class witht the cycle winding down. The Wolverines ended October by landing a commitment from five-star Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest offensive tackle Andrew Babalola. Michigan then flipped three-star Newburgh (Ind.) Castle defensive lineman Benny Patterson from Cincinnati and four-star Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale cornerback Shamari Earls from Georgia, and three-star Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces Community wide receiver Jamar Browder from NC State.
Despite falling short for Littleton, Michigan has gotten hot on the trail at a good time with the early signing period fast-approaching. The Wolverines' 2025 class is knocking on the door of the nation's Top 10 with several more targets still on the board.
