Top-Ranked Basketball Player From Michigan Sets Official Visit To Ann Arbor
According to recent reports, the top-ranked basketball recruit in the state of Michigan has set up an official visit to Michigan basketball. Trey McKenney is from West Bloomfield, Michigan, but he is playing his high school ball at St. Mary's Prep in Michigan. McKenney is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who is a five-star prospect by the Composite. He is the 16th-best prospect in the 2025 cycle, the third-ranked shooting guard, and the top-ranked prospect from Michigan.
Before setting up a visit with Michigan, McKenney had already made several other visits. The Wolverines will have to contend with programs such as Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC, and Creighton.
McKenney had a great 2023-24 season on the court. He helped lead St. Mary's to a 27-1 season, along with a state championship. McKenney was one of the top players on the court every night. He went on to average 22.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He even had 32 points and 10 rebounds in the state championship game.
McKenney plans on visiting Ann Arbor in late September and it will be the second time he's been on campus. But it will be the first time since Dusty May has taken over as the head coach. May has been in talks with McKenney and hopes to keep him in Michigan -- in Ann Arbor -- for at least another year when he goes to college. McKenney has seen what May had done with a guard like Johnell Davis during his time at FAU and McKenney could fit that same mold with the Wolverines.
No team is currently projected to land Mckenney. But if you look over at the Recruiting Prediction Machine on On3, the Michigan State Spartans hold just a slight lead with a 14% chance to land him.
