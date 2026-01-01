Michigan basketball preview as they're set to host the 24th ranked USC Trojans

Michigan basketball (12-0) is set to host the 24th ranked USC Trojans (12-1) at the Crisler Center on Friday night. Michigan is undefeated and has been crushing teams lately, no matter who they play. USC will be the best team they've played in recent weeks though as they themselves are 12-1 with their only loss coming to Washington. It should be a fun matchup and an exciting start to the Big Ten schedule for the Wolverines. Let's dive into the game preview between 24th ranked USC Trojans and the 2nd ranked Michigan Wolverines below.

USC Trojans

As a team, USC is averaging 89.4 points per game and is surrendering only 75.3. They're led by former Auburn star, Chad Baker-Mazara who's averaging 21 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists per game, and 1.5 bocks per game. He also shoots 45% from the field, over 90% from the free throw line, and over 36% from 3-point range. He's also joined by Ezra Ausar who scores 17.1 points per game, and Jacob Cofie who chips in another 10.6 points per game. They're a bit of a top-heavy team offensively but their top end talent is very good. Baker-Mazara is on the shortlist for the All Big Ten team selections with how well he's played so far, and we'll see if he can keep it up against Michigan.

USC has been hit by a big injury already though, as their second leading scorer Rodney Rice hurt his shoulder earlier this season and had to undergo season-ending surgery on that shoulder. USC has been able to play well so far despite his absence, but that will be something to watch as they face by far the best team they've played in this early season in the 2nd ranked Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan Wolverines

So far this year, Michigan has been just crushing their opponents. They're averaging 96.8 points per game and only giving up 66.5 on defense. They've largely steamrolled their way to a 12-0 finish and they've also played some good teams as well. They'll get a chance to beat another ranked team here at home in USC to keep showing the college basketball world that they're a truly special team.

Part of what Michigan so good is their depth and balance offensively. They have five players averaging over 10 points per game and have another two between 8-10 points per game. Almost nobody else in the college basketball world can boast the same depth and balance on offense, and it makes stopping them very difficult to do.

Their defense however is what really makes them elite in my opinion. They're first nationally in opponent field goal percentage allowed, limiting opponents to just 34.6% shooting from the field so far this year. They're also 7th nationally in blocks, as opponents have really struggled to score around the rim against Michigan's imposing front court of Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr., and Yaxel Lendeborg.

This game will be a good test for Michigan because USC is a good team who, so far this year, has shown itself to also be a high quality team and one who can score the basketball. If Michigan plays like they've been playing lately, they'll be tough to be beat here at home, but I expect USC to push Michigan here and give them a good competitive game to really begin Big Ten conference play here in earnest for the Wolverines.