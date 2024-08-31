Betting: Player prop bet to place for Week 1 Michigan football, Fresno State game
If you're looking for a bet to build around Michigan football for its Week 1 tilt against Fresno State, I think I have a good one for you. For this bet, we are going to use FanDuel to build our player prop bet.
I enjoy using a simple three-leg parlay. Which is what we are going to do tonight. Due to the unknown surrounding the Wolverines' quarterback situation, neither Alex Orji nor Davis Warren are on the sheet to choose from. So, we are going to go with Michigan's top running back, Donovan Edwards, to build our parlay around.
- Donovan Edwards any time touchdown scorer -210
- Donovan Edwards 60 or more rushing yards (alt. line) -220
- Donovan Edwards over 14.5 receiving yards -114
This bet comes to +197. A simple $10 wager can win you $19.77.
Reasoning:
Michigan is going to show off its senior back who is poised to do big things for the Wolverines this season. Blake Corum found the end zone in every game last season, so I feel confident in saying Edwards should find it at least once. Going back to two seasons ago when Corum went down with an injury and Edwards was thrust into the starting role, Edwards rushed for 216, 185,199 yards in that span. 60 yards? Doesn't feel like it should be too difficult. Fresno State ranked 97th last season against the run and Edwards has a shot for a huge game.
Lastly, Edwards will likely be a factor in the passing game this year. Between Colston Loveland and Edwards, the duo will become safety blankets for the quarterbacks. Edwards can reach 15 yards in one play if he gets in space. Love the over on the 14.5 receiving yards.
