Michigan football vs. Fresno State: Where to watch, game information, betting line
Michigan football is just hours away from playing its first game after winning the national championship last season. The Wolverines are ranked No. 9 in the country and will be hosting a Fresno State team that is coming off of a 9-4 season last year. The 'Dogs have won nine or more games in past three seasons.
Head coach Sherrone Moore will be coaching in his first game as the official head coach. But he has experience. Moore was the acting head coach last season in the final three regular season games against Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State.
Here is all the information you need to know about the Wolverines showdown on Saturday night against the Bulldogs.
When: Saturday August 31 at 7:34 p.m. ET
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan - The Big House
TV: NBC
Stream: Fubo Tv ( Watch Here)
On the call: Noah Engle and Todd Blackledge with Kathryn Tappen as the sideline reporter
Betting line: DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Michigan favored by 21 points (-112)
Over/under total: 45.5 points
Moneyline: Michigan -2800, Fresno State +1300
