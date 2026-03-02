Michigan Football Gunning to Flip QB Committed to Big Ten School

After former Michigan quarterback commit Peter Bourque decommitted from the Wolverines last month, the program has been aggressively pursuing options to find its signal caller in the 2027 class.

Quarterback Dane Weber from California listed Michigan as one of his top schools after the Wolverines extended him an offer. Additionally, QBs coach Koy Detmer Jr. extended an offer to four-star Kamden Lopati, who has been committed to Illinois since July.

As Lopati told Michigan on SI's Trent Knoop after the offer, he prospect said he is "definitely interested" in the Wolverines.

"Honestly, getting an offer from Michigan was really cool and a huge honor," Lopati told Michigan Wolverines on SI. "Michigan is one of those programs with a lot of history and success. It made me take a step back and think about my options, even though I’m committed to Illinois. It’s always nice to know top programs are interested in you, but I’m still committed to Illinois right now."

Being from Utah, Lopati has great familiarity with the current Michigan staff. So, while the Wolverines may be a newer program in his recruitment, it really doesn't feel that way considering his connections with the staff.

"Yes, there has been a consistent line of communication with the new coaching staff," Lopati said to Michigan Wolverines on SI. "Once coach Beck and coach Detmer made a home visit, things really picked up. Coach Beck and Coach Detmer have been super involved with me and my parents and made an effort to get to know me as a player and as a person. I really appreciate how they’ve stayed in touch, and I’ve had some great conversations with them. They’re definitely a staff I respect a lot."

Lopati's recruitment 'heating back up'

Despite still being committed to Illinois, several programs are aiming to flip him beyond just Michigan, according to a report from Rivals Steve Wiltfong.

California, Michigan, Notre Dame and Duke are all giving Lopati plenty to think about, according to the report from Wiltfong.

"I think all of them have been pretty big catching my eye and I think they’re all huge programs,” Lopati said.

As far as Michigan is concerned, Lopati reiterated to Rivals his closeness with the Michigan staff and how he has a great relationship with them.

Additionally, Lopati thinks the Wolverines will be in a position to win immediately under coach Whittingham.

"I think (Whittingham) showed it at Utah, the consistency he brings," he told Rivals.

Over the last two seasons, Lopati thrown for 5,721 yards and 59 touchdowns with another 1,377 yards rushing and 13 scores in high school. He is ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the 2027 class and No. 113 prospect overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.