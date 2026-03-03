DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for NBA, NCAAB, and NHL Action Tuesday

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer without entering any code. The bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promotion is available for Tuesday's action across NBA, NCAAB, and NHL games. This welcome offer gives new customers a chance to earn bonus bets on March 3 games. Check out more sportsbook promos for additional betting opportunities.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Tuesday's games

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new users. You must select the token before placing your minimum $5 bet to activate this offer. New customers need to make a qualifying $5 wager on any available market, including Tuesday's NBA, NCAAB, or NHL games.

If your first bet wins, DraftKings awards eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. The bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours if technical issues occur. Key terms include:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.

Bonus bets only awarded if your first wager wins.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Dallas Mavericks to beat Charlotte and they win, you receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If the Mavericks lose, you only lose your $5 stake without receiving bonus bets. The same applies to NCAAB conference tournament games or NHL matchups featuring teams like the Maple Leafs or Avalanche.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Tuesday's action

Follow these steps to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for NBA, NCAAB, or NHL betting:

Register for a new DraftKings account by downloading the app and providing personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using available payment methods. Select the promo token before placing your first bet. Place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market, including Tuesday's games. Receive $200 in bonus bets if your first wager wins.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers

DraftKings regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the new-customer welcome offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions in the app's "Promos" section. These bonuses often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special offers tied to major sporting events.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings, so checking the app regularly ensures you don't miss valuable betting opportunities. Many existing customer promos complement the action across NBA, NCAAB, and NHL games throughout the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.