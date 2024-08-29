Michigan football opponent preview: Fresno State
Michigan is set to play its first game after winning the national championship in January against Washington. The Wolverines will feature a new-looking offense under first-year offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell. Michigan returns just one starter, TE Colston Loveland, but the Wolverines have plenty of players on the offensive side of the football who have played snaps. Star running back Donovan Edwards will get his first chance at being the lead back for an entire season.
Defensively, long-time NFL coordinator Wink Martindale is back in college and is likely going to be aggressive with one of the top defenses in college football. Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Will Johnson are the faces of the 2024 Michigan defense.
For Michigan's first test, it will come against Fresno State. The Bulldogs are coming off a 9-4 season. Fresno State has won nine or more games in the last three seasons and the Wolverines cannot take the 'Dogs lightly. Saturday will mark the first game between the two programs.
Here are some stats you may find interesting and some key Fresno State players to know.
2023 stat comparison:
Scoring offense: Michigan (14th) 35.9 PPG -- Fresno State (45th) 30.5 PPG
Scoring defense: Michigan (1st) 10.4 PPG -- Fresno State (48th) 23.5 PPG
Passing offense: Michigan (82nd) 213.7 YPG -- Fresno State (21st) 282.2
Passing defense: Michigan (2nd) 157 YPG -- Fresno State (34th) 204.7 YPG
Rushing offense: Michigan (55th) 169 YPG -- Fresno State (118th) 105.5 YPG
Rushing defense: Michigan (6th) 90 YPG -- Fresno State (97th) 166.1 YPG
Total offense: Michigan (69th) 382.7 YPG -- Fresno State (64th) 387.8 YPG
Total defense: Michigan (1st) 247 YPG -- Fresno State (58th) 370.8 YPG
Turnovers Lost: Michigan 8 -- Fresno State 14
Turnovers Gained: Michigan 27 -- Fresno State 23
Sacks Allowed: Michigan 20 -- Fresno State 30
Sacks: Michigan 39 -- Fresno State 30
2023 PFF comparison:
Overall grade: Michigan (1st) 95.0 -- Fresno State (62nd) 81.2
Offense: Michigan (6th) 90.9 -- Fresno State (44th) 78.0
Passing: Michigan (11th) 85.8 -- Fresno State (27th) 79.4
Pass block: Michigan (50th) 70.3 -- Fresno State (46th) 71.4
Running: Michigan (50th) 87.7 -- Fresno State (82nd) 81.3
Run block: Michigan (9th) 73.6 -- Fresno State (84th) 58.1
Defense: Michigan (1st) 95.0 -- Fresno State (97th) 75.1
Run defense: Michigan (2nd) 93.0 -- Fresno State (115th) 62.8
Pass rush: Michigan (3rd) 91.2 -- Fresno State (78th) 71.5
Coverage: Michigan (1st) 92.7 -- Fresno State (53rd) 82.6
Top Fresno State players to know:
QB Mikey Keene: Keene may be small in stature -- standing at 5-foot-11 -- but he makes it up with his skillset. Keene threw for 2,976 yards (67.1%) last season. He compiled 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the season. Keene was 34th in the nation last season averaging 234 yards per game through the air. The Bulldogs have an air-raid style of play and the Wolverines will get a heavy dose of Keene on Saturday.
RB Malik Sherrod: Fresno State is a pass-heavy team, but the 'Dogs don't lack at running back. Sherrod rushed for 966 yards and nine scores on the ground last season. He was in the top 50 last season averaging a little over 80 yards per game. Fresno State primarily throws the football, but the Bulldogs can mix it up some with a guy like Sherrod.
WR Jalen Moss: As a true freshman last season, Moss was second on the team with 706 yards and three scores on 55 receptions. Moss returns and is the starting receiver outside. The Bulldogs lost their top receiver and their No. 3 receiver from a year ago, which gives an even more elevated role for the now sophomore. He stands at 6-foot-1.
WR Mac Dalena/Raylen Sharpe: Dalena returns for his senior year after catching for 509 yards and three scores last season. He's expected to step into that No. 2 role. But Fresno State went out into the portal and brought in two FCS stars to help out. Raylen Sharpe was an All-American with Missouri State last year. Sharpe caught for nearly 1,000 yards.
DT Jacob Holmes: The big 300-pound lineman is back for a junior campaign. He led the Bulldogs last season with five sacks as a big force in the middle of the interior line. He also had seven TFLs for Fresno State.
Edge Korey Foreman: Foreman is a little bit of an intrigue. He comes over from USC where he was the highest-rated recruit in the country in the 2021 cycle. Foreman never got his footing with the Trojans and comes to Fresno State as the highest-rated player in program history. Foreman will have an opportunity to star on this defense.
LB Malachi Langley: Langley is the star of the Fresno State defense. He led the team with 84 tackles last year and is back for his sixth season with the program. Langley closed out the regular season with back-to-back 13 tackle performances. Typically wherever the football is, Langley will be around it.
CB Cam Lockridge: The senior is arguably the top defensive back on the roster. His 2023 season was cut short due to a serious injury after playing in four games. But Lockridge is back and healthy for 2024. He had a team-high five interceptions in 2022 as a junior.
How to watch:
The game will air on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET, but you can also check the game out on Fubo.
