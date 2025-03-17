Connor Stalions tweets about Michigan's seeding and chances in NCAA Tournament
Despite being villainized, lied about, exposed, and even ridiculed, Connor Stalions has remained a loyal Michigan supporter. We may never know the full truth about the sign-stealing scandal, but we do know that Stalions spent countless hours to further his knowledge on gathering information from opposing teams. Ultimately, those efforts led to his release from the football program and thrust Michigan into an NCAA investigation, one that continues to this day.
Stalions has now taken his fandom to Twitter (X), often offering his thoughts on all things Michigan related. And when fans expressed their frustration with the Wolverines receiving the No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament, Stalions took a different route.
He makes a valid point. Given the deep 68-team field of the tournament, there's no such thing as an easy pathway to the NCAA championship, regardless of your seeding. That's what makes the NCAA Tournament so difficult to win. Six wins, no mistakes, no bad games. It's win or go home. Michigan certainly has the talent, ability to score, and guard play to beat anyone in this tournament. They just have to put together a complete game six times in a row. That's the beauty and pain of the NCAA Tournament.
