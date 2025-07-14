University of Michigan Sets Unique Bit of History After Mets' First-Round Draft Pick
When the New York Mets selected University of Michigan infielder Mitch Voit in the first round of the 2025 MLB draft, it completed the cycle for the Wolverines. No, not the typical cycle you see on the baseball diamond. The selection gave Michigan a first-round pick in each of the four major North American sports leagues drafts this year.
When Voit was picked by the Mets Sunday, Michigan became the first school ever to have a first-round selection in the MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL draft during the same year according to Greg Harvey of Stats Perform.
While the Michigan baseball, football, basketball or hockey programs didn't win a national title this year, they accomplished a widespread feat across the four major sports that has yet to be seen. A feather in the cap for each program, as well as the school as a whole. Many universities have their individual calling cards as a basketball school or a football school, but the Wolverines are excelling across the board. They even won a national title in men's gymnastics this year—too bad there's not a draft for that or a Wolverine would probably be at the top of the board.
Every Michigan Wolverine Drafted in the First Round in 2025
With many Wolverines developing into highly-regarded prospects over their respective seasons, here's each Michigan alum who heard their name called during the MLB, NFL, NBA or NHL draft this year:
Draft
Player
Team
Selection
NFL draft
Mason Graham
Cleveland Browns
No. 5
NFL draft
Colston Loveland
Chicago Bears
No. 10
NFL draft
Kenneth Grant
Miami Dolphins
No. 13
NBA draft
Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets
No. 27
NHL draft
William Horcoff
Pittsburgh Penguins
No. 24
MLB draft
Mitch Voit
New York Mets
No. 38
Now, let's see if Michigan can try and do it again or if there's another school out there who can reach the same feat.