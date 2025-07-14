SI

University of Michigan Sets Unique Bit of History After Mets' First-Round Draft Pick

The Wolverines have had a player selected in the first round of the MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL draft this year.

The New York Mets selected Mitch Voit out of Michigan in the first round of the MLB draft.
When the New York Mets selected University of Michigan infielder Mitch Voit in the first round of the 2025 MLB draft, it completed the cycle for the Wolverines. No, not the typical cycle you see on the baseball diamond. The selection gave Michigan a first-round pick in each of the four major North American sports leagues drafts this year.

When Voit was picked by the Mets Sunday, Michigan became the first school ever to have a first-round selection in the MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL draft during the same year according to Greg Harvey of Stats Perform.

While the Michigan baseball, football, basketball or hockey programs didn't win a national title this year, they accomplished a widespread feat across the four major sports that has yet to be seen. A feather in the cap for each program, as well as the school as a whole. Many universities have their individual calling cards as a basketball school or a football school, but the Wolverines are excelling across the board. They even won a national title in men's gymnastics this year—too bad there's not a draft for that or a Wolverine would probably be at the top of the board.

Every Michigan Wolverine Drafted in the First Round in 2025

With many Wolverines developing into highly-regarded prospects over their respective seasons, here's each Michigan alum who heard their name called during the MLB, NFL, NBA or NHL draft this year:

Draft

Player

Team

Selection

NFL draft

Mason Graham

Cleveland Browns

No. 5

NFL draft

Colston Loveland

Chicago Bears

No. 10

NFL draft

Kenneth Grant

Miami Dolphins

No. 13

NBA draft

Danny Wolf

Brooklyn Nets

No. 27

NHL draft

William Horcoff

Pittsburgh Penguins

No. 24

MLB draft

Mitch Voit

New York Mets

No. 38

Now, let's see if Michigan can try and do it again or if there's another school out there who can reach the same feat.

