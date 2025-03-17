Michigan basketball named a loser after NCAA Tournament draw
Dusty May did the unexpected when he took over the Michigan head coaching job. The Wolverines won just eight games last season under Juwan Howard and after bringing in an essentially new roster, Michigan not only competed to win the Big Ten regular season, but the Wolverines won the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday. However, even after beating Wisconsin to win the championship, Michigan didn't get itself a very good draw for the NCAA Tournament.
Many believed Michigan would earn a four-seed or even potentially a three-seed after beating Purdue, Maryland, and Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament, but the committee gave the Wolverines a five-seed. Not only did the maize and blue get a No. 5 seed, but Michigan got arguably the toughest 12-seed. UC San Diego is Michigan's first opponent who went 30-4 this season.
UC San Diego gives up the sixth-fewest points per game and its also eighth in the country forcing 15.9 turnovers per game. Michigan's Achilles Heel? Turning the ball over. The Wolverines are 336th in the country turning it over 14.3 times per game.
CBS Sports named Michigan a loser following the tournament draw.
Fresh off a Big Ten Championship, Michigan's path is anything but easy. The No. 5 seed Wolverines will be short favorites in the first round against UC San Diego who, on paper, gives Michigan a lot of problems. The Tritons are one of the best turnover-forcing defenses in the country. Michigan has struggled with giveaways all year.
The Tritons are also one of the best rim-protecting teams in college basketball, even without a starter taller than 6-foot-8. That will undoubtedly be tested by Michigan's 1-2 punch of Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin. Expect plenty of zone from UC San Diego who will dare Michigan to try and beat 'em with treys. That's not been a major strength of this Michigan team for long stretches this year.
If Michigan can escape that dogfight, it could get a bout with Texas A&M, who is another defense built to take away the shot that Michigan desperately relies upon: buckets at the rim. Oh, and the Aggies are excellent on the offensive glass which has been a real area of concern for Michigan, too. If Dusty May can concoct a second-weekend appearance, it will be earned.
