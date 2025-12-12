Former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore was charged with home invasion, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts involving stalking and breaking and entering Friday, two days after an alleged incident Moore had with a University of Michigan staffer just hours after Moore was terminated for cause. The termination, according to the university, was due to an alleged inapporpriate relationship Moore had with the victim.

Moore, 39, was detained by police, and, according to news reports, remains in Washtenaw County jail Friday.

The following is a detailed list of the charges Moore faces:

Home invasion - third degree



(did break and enter, or did enter without permission,)



FELONY: 5 years and or/$2,000

STALKING - DOMESTIC RELATIONSHIP

MISDEMEANOR: 1 Year and/or $1,000.00; up to 5 Years probation

BREAKING & ENTERING-ILLEGAL ENTRY (WITHOUT OWNER'S PERMISSION)

"...did enter, with or without breaking, a dwelling, located at , whether occupied

or unoccupied, without first obtaining permission to enter from the person having immediate control thereof and the person having immediate control thereof was an individual with whom he had a dating relationship..." the court document read.

Following the court hearing, Moore's cash bond was set at $25,000. He must wear a GPS tether; can't leave the state without permission; must not have any contact with the victim in this case. Also must continue mental-health treatment.

Moore is scheduled to be back in court 9 a.m. ET, Jan. 22.

Sherrone Moore's history at Michigan

Moore led Michigan to a 7-5 season in his first year after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL. The Wolveirnes would go on to beat Alabama in their ReliaQuest Bowl. Then this season, after landing Bryce Underwood, Michigan went on to go 9-3 and is set to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl.

Moore has been with Michigan since 2018. He served as the tight ends coach from 2018-2020. He was then promoted as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator from 2021-22. He took over as the sole OC in 2023 and was then named the head coach in 2024.