Recruiting: 5-star QB includes Michigan football in final 4
Michigan football got its man in the 2025 cycle when five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood de-committed from LSU to commit and sign with the maize and blue. While the Wolverines put all of their chips in Underwood's basket, Michigan has a couple of options in the 2026 class -- two of them being five-stars.
On Friday, Rivals five-star Brady Smigiel posted a final four. Michigan made the final group and will battle it out with Washington, UCLA, and South Carolina.
The Newbury Park (CA) prospect is considered the 67th-best player in the '26 class and the seventh-ranked quarterback, according to the Composite. Smigiel, a 6-5 quarterback, was recently predicted to land with Washington following a visit to campus. But the Wolverines are expected to host Smigiel two times in the next couple of months that could change the tide.
Recently, Smigiel talked about how Michigan was a clear number one until it let go of Kirk Campbell. The former Florida State commit chose the Seminoles but after he de-committed, Michigan hired Chip Lindsey and Smigiel was working on rebuilding the relationship with Michigan and getting to know its new offensive coordinator.
“We loved it in Ann Arbor. We really just liked the tradition over there. Just everything about Ann Arbor we really loved,” Smigiel said. “And I have a really good relationship with coach Lindsey over there — he was at North Carolina. So right when he got that job at Michigan, I was one of the first calls. So just to be able to rekindle that relationship with coach Moore, and I plan on visiting there end of March.”
If things don't work out with Smigiel, Michigan is also in on Composite five-star Ryder Lyons. The Folsom (CA) product, is one of the top players in all of the 2026 class. According to the Composite, the 6-3 gunslinger is ranked as the 16th best player and the fourth-ranked quarterback in the class. USC was the clear favorite here, but once the Trojans landed their Jonas Williams, Lyons is starting to look around.
