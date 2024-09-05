ESPN College Gameday adds another a huge guest for Michigan vs. Texas
Once again, Ann Arbor is unquestionably going to be the center of the college football world on Saturday. FOX Big Noon Kickoff is in town, ESPN College Gameday is in town, former Yankee Hall of Famer Derek Jeter will serve as Michigan's honorary captain, and Michael Phelps will be the celebrity guest picker on Gameday.
As if all of that isn't enough, ESPN recently announced that well-known actor Will Ferrell will also be joining the Gameday crew on Saturday.
When No. 10 Michigan takes the field on Saturday to battle No. 3 Texas, it will be the first game since the 2021 season that the Wolverines will play the role of underdog at the Big House. As of this writing, the Longhorns are currently a 7-point favorite for Saturday's top 10 clash in Ann Arbor.
The last visiting team to be favored in Ann Arbor was Ohio State heading into that magical 2021 matchup, as the Buckeyes entered the contest as a 7-point favorite. By the time the dust settled and the clock hit zero, over 110,000 fans were rushing the field to celebrate Michigan's 42-27 victory - snapping an eight game winning streak by the Buckeyes and setting the stage for the greatest three year stretch in program history.
The Wolverines will be looking to recreate that magic from 2021 on Saturday as most are expecting the Longhorns to win convincingly. While Michigan is replacing nearly 20 key contributors who departed for the NFL during the off-season (along with head coach Jim Harbaugh), Texas returns plenty of experience and is viewed as an early favorite to compete for a national championship. But Michigan hasn't lost a game inside of Michigan Stadium since the 2020 COVID season, and the Wolverines have no intention of allowing the Longhorns to snap that 23-game winning streak at home on Saturday.
Meeting with the media on Monday, senior quarterback Davis Warren said the Wolverines are more than ready for the challenge.
"We're more than ready," Warren said. "I know we're ready for this matchup. We played in so many big games last year, I think all the guys realize that it's the same game, it's the same sport. Even if guys that were on the field last year are gone, it's new guys. Everyone was on that sideline. They knew what it was like. They knew what those atmospheres were like. That's really prepared us to go into this weekend and play well."
No. 10 Michigan and No. 3 Texas will kick off at Noon on FOX.