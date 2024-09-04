Michigan must make Quinn Ewers pay for 'TTUN' remark
For the first time in the history of both programs, No. 10 Michigan and No. 3 Texas will meet for a regular season matchup in Ann Arbor this weekend. The Wolverines, who are coming off of a National Championship last season, haven't lost a game in the Big House since the 2020 COVID season. Yet in spite of being undefeated at home over the last three seasons, it's the Longhorns who will enter the highly anticipated matchup as a 6.5 point favorite over the Wolverines.
Speaking with the media at SEC Media Days over the summer, Texas QB Quinn Ewers was asked about that big time Week 2 matchup with Michigan - and he chose an interesting way to describe the Wolverines.
"I think going up to the Big House... yeah, I mean, it's going to be an awesome environment. The place is going to be rocking, especially with all the hype just because it's an early game. They're coming off of a really big win, the National Championship. And, yeah, the team up north."
Excuse me, Quinn?
Of course, referring to Michigan as "the team up north" is a common theme among Ohio State players, coaches and fans. It would seem that Ewers, who spent a brief time with Ohio State before transferring to Texas, still carries a bit of that Buckeye lingo with him. The good news for Michigan is that the Wolverines have had plenty of success when facing Buckeye quarterbacks over the last three seasons, and Ewers should be dealt with in a similar fashion.
Personally speaking, I think it's great that he decided to use that phrase when discussing the early season matchup with Michigan. There's already a lot of hype and excitement surrounding that game given the high expectations for both programs, but the fact that Ewers reminded everyone of his Buckeye roots should only add to the intensity of the matchup on Sept. 7.
