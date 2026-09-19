4 Michigan Football Players Who Need a Breakout Game vs. UTEP

Michigan enters Saturday's game against UTEP with a 2-0 record and this will be the final tune-up before Big Ten play begins next weekend. The Wolverines will welcome Iowa into the Big House next Saturday, and Michigan's offense needs to be clicking by then.

With the Wolverines being heavy favorites, Michigan could use Saturday as an opportunity to get a few players to break out. Here are four players who could use a breakout game.

RB Jordan Marshall

The weather report might force Michigan to keep the ball on the ground and that's okay for a player like Jordan Marshall. After rushing for nearly 1,000 yards last season, Marshall has yet to get going on the ground and is behind Bryce Underwood as the Wolverines' second-leading rusher.

Marshall has just 76 yards on 22 carries, while scoring the game-winning score against Oklahoma last weekend. The third-year back has been stuffed on the ground and hasn't been able to find many holes to run through.

There have been some issues with the O-line, but some of it has been on the running backs as well. Kyle Whittingham has noted that he wants to see his backs run harder and with more physicality. With the rain coming in, it's possible we see a heavy dosage of Marshall.

WR Andrew Marsh

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the weather report bodes well for the ground game, it might not help Michigan's passing attack get going, which is another area of concern. Bryce Underwood certainly looked improved last weekend against Oklahoma, but the Wolverines took the air out of the ball in the second half.

After shining in his freshman season, Marsh has just five catches for 28 yards on the season. He is behind running back Savion Hiter in terms of receiving yards through two games.

Even if it's raining, Michigan will have to throw the ball some. If it's not a downpour of rain, we might even see Jason Beck run more passing plays than expected. Either way, when Underwood does drop back, he has to look Marsh's way and get him going.

Edge Carter Meadows

Michigan is loaded at edge and it's not like the Wolverines need Carter Meadows to break out and star, but wouldn't it be nice to see the five-star come out and wreak havoc? He has missed the first two games, dealing with an injury, but all signs point to Meadows playing on Saturday.

Meadows isn't going to start, but he should see some rotation snaps, especially if Michigan has the game in hand. He's not going to pass up either starter: John Henry Daley or Dom Nichols. And Meadows will have a hard time passing up either Cameron Brandt or Nate Marshall.

But if Michigan can get Meadows to play as its No. 5 edge rusher and do it well, the Wolverines will have too many weapons for the opposition to handle.

WR Jaime Ffrench

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan had four big additions to its WR corps this offseason. Landing freshmen Salesi Moa and Travis Johnson, and signing both JJ Buchanan and Jaime Ffrench from the transfer portal. But through two weeks, only two WRs have caught a pass and that's Buchanan and Andrew Marsh.

To make matters worse, Ffrench, the Texas transfer, has been on the field for one snap. That came against WMU in Week 1 and he didn't see the field against Oklahoma. Ffrench came to the Wolverines with good size and blazing speed, but he's yet to see the field in any meaningful way.

This felt like a great game to get Ffrench going, but once again, the rain could play a negative factor. Either way, allowing Ffrench to see some snaps ahead of Big Ten play feels very important.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage