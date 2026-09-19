Starting Michigan Football Offensive Lineman OUT vs. UTEP, 3 Key Players Active

When the Michigan Wolverines' offense takes the field against UTEP in Week 3, there will be one key player not in the starting lineup. Starting right tackle Andrew Sprague will be held out of the starting lineup, and reports indicate that he wasn't seen during warm-ups.

Michigan will opt to flip left tackle Blake Frazier to right tackle for the game against the Miners, and after Evan Link was held out of action last weekend against Oklahoma, he is set to start at LT in Week 3. Nate Efobi, Jake Guarnera, and Brady Norton will start on the interior — same as last weekend.

Sprague was Michigan's starting RT all of last season and he started at the position in each of the first two games for the Wolverines. According to Pro Football Focus, Sprague has had struggles in pass blocking this season.

PFF has Sprague as the worst offensive lineman on the Wolverines, with a 53.5 pass-blocking grade. However, he is the top starting lineman with a 62.4 run-blocking grade. PFF has Sprague giving up two pressures on the season.

Michigan gets three players back

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As mentioned above, Evan Link is back and he will start on Saturday for Michigan. Link has started at both tackle spots and at guard for the Wolverines in the past two seasons. Link has had his struggles at tackle, mainly protecting the QB, so this will be a good test to see how he holds up in 2026.

Michigan is also getting both TE Hogan Hansen and edge rusher Carter Meadows back on Saturday. Both players have been held out and depth will be improved at both positions.

Hansen suffered injury issues all of last season, but showcased his receiving ability in 2024 for Michigan. With Davis Warren mainly behind center, Hansen emerged and caught seven passes for 78 yards and one TD. Once Colston Loveland went down with an injury, it was both Hansen and Marlin Klein who stepped up.

As for Meadows, he is a five-star freshman and while the Wolverines are very deep at edge, having another impact player is never a bad thing. Meadows can work his way into the rotation as the No. 5 edge rusher if all things go to plan and that would be an added boost for Michigan's defense.

Fans can see the Wolverines take the field at 3:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage