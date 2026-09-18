Saturday's Weather Could Shift Michigan Football's Gameplan

After a 17-10 win over Oklahoma, in which Michigan's defense controlled the game, the Wolverines are set to host UTEP on Saturday. The Miners enter the game 1-1 and suffered a 51-0 loss to the Sooners in Week 1.

At some point, Michigan needs to open up the passing attack and this could be the game to do so. Through two games, there have been two WRs who have recorded catches for the Wolverines, and that's Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan. RB Savion Hiter is the Wolverines' second-leading pass catcher, with Marsh coming in at No. 3.

With Big Ten play starting in Week 4, a game against UTEP should be the game to allow Underwood to throw the rock around and try to get players like Channing Goodwin, Salesi Moa, Travis Johnson, and Jaime Ffrench involved.

But the weather could say otherwise

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As we all know, the weather can change on a flip of a dime. But as of this writing, it's supposed to rain all day in Ann Arbor, which could take the air out of the ball.

Obviously, teams will throw the ball in rain, and it will depend on how heavy the rainfall is on Saturday. But it could also dictate for an old-fashioned Michigan offense.

The Wolverines might not be passing the football well this season, but they also aren't running the ball efficiently. Bryce Underwood is the Wolverines' leading rusher with 134 yards in two games. Star RB Jordan Marshall has just 76 yards on 22 carries. Savion Hiter has 13 carries for 21 yards.

Right now, the offense can't say its sucessful doing either and that needs to change ahead of Week 4 against Iowa, which will come into Ann Arbor with a stifling defense.

Getting Marshall and Hiter going could be the key

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Fans want to see Underwood sling the rock around and getting Andrew Marsh going is a must. But the easiest way for the Miners to feel like they have a chance to compete with Michigan is by turning the ball over. Unless the rain is light and Underwood feels comfortable, Beck will likely use this game as a chance to get his run game rolling.

Marshall needs to gain some confidence and the O-line needs to open holes. Seeing Marshall run for 100-plus in this game could be the spark Michigan's offense needs. If the Wolverines' run game improves, that could open up the passing attack by virtue of the defense honing in on the run.

Either way, Michigan is going to have to show it can pass the football to win games, but it might have to wait another game.

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