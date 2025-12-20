2 Michigan defenders mulling over futures in light of Sherrone Moore firing

After Michigan football fired head coach Sherrone Moore for cause last week, interim head coach Biff Poggi said players were feeling "very betrayed" by the former coach's actions that led to his dismissal.

With that being said, there are several players on Michigan's roster mulling over what their college football futures may look like, especially with the Wolverines still in search of a head coach to replace Moore.

Two of those players are cornerback Zeke Berry and linebacker Jimmy Rolder, who met with the media this week as both will be participating in the New Year's Eve Citrus Bowl against Texas in Orlando, Florida.

Rolder processing what future may look like

The junior has played a key role in Michigan's defense as his career has worn on, having made 114 tackles, nine tackles for loss and intercepting a pass to this point as a Wolverine.

Rolder has another year of college eligibility with the options of either exploring his NFL options, transferring to another college program, or staying with the Maize and Blue. He said he is still in the process of weighing all of those factors.

"Yeah, definitely in between right now," Rolder said. "I'm not really sure what I'll end up doing. So, just waiting it out and seeing."

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) celebrates a Michigan State turnover during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Berry focused on upcoming game

Berry, a senior, also has one year of eligibility remaining.

He transtioned from a safety to a cornerback last season when Will Johnson was injured, and has since turned into one of the Wolverines' more consistent defensive backs.

Berry has recorded 69 total tackles, has defended 10 passes and has come away with one interception during his Michigan career.

Nov 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) defends Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Griffin Wilde (17) as he tries to make a catch during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

He said he is focused on the upcoming game against Texas and hasn't decided on his future yet.

"I haven't made a decision yet," said Berry. "Just trying to focus on this game."

When asked about if thos situation with coach Moore will affect how he trusts coaches moving forward, Berry said that it could, but that he tries not to think about that too much. Instead, he expressed confidence in the program being able to bring in a good coach who will lead and guide them.

"Try not to think about that so much, because I know that this program is going to bring someone into that spot that's going to lead us and guide us to where we want to go to," Berry said.