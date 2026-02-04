Two More Former Michigan Football Coaches Find New Homes for 2026 Season

After Michigan cut ties with second-year head coach Sherrone Moore and then zeroed in on long-time Utah coach, Kyle Whittingham, to become the Wolverines' next coach — there was going to be attrition among the coaching staff. Whittingham said he was going to keep two or three coaches from Moore's staff, and that's what he did.

Whittingham kept Tony Alford, Lou Esposito, and Kerry Coombs. Everyone else was gone and recently, former O-line coach Grant Newsome, found a new home with the New York Giants and now two more former Michigan coaches have landed with a new team.

Brian Jean-Mary heads to Notre Dame

Former Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary is set to become Notre Dame's next LB coach. It appeared he was headed to Georgia Tech, but once the Irish parted ways with Al Washington, ND came calling.

Jean-Mary finished his second season, and his second stint with Michigan. Jean-Mary was a good coach for the Wolverines' linebackers, but wasn't as great of a recruiter as he once was. While he excelled with Texas and others, Jean-Mary was underwhelming in the recruiting department.

However, on the field results were good under Jean-Mary. Ernest Hausmann, Jimmy Rolder, and Cole Sullivan all had great years under Jean-Mary.

Source: Notre Dame is set to hire Brian Jean-Mary as linebackers coach, replacing Al Washington. Jean-Mary spent the past 2 seasons coaching Michigan’s LBs, and had taken a role at Georgia Tech. Also has worked at Texas, Tennesseee and elsewhere.



CBS 1st reported the hire. pic.twitter.com/6K2qI3boV9 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 2, 2026

Erik 'Soup' Campbell heads to Eastern Michigan

'Soup' Campbell finished 2025 with Michigan and it was his first year back with the Wolverines since 2015. Campbell was Michigan's WR coach from 1995-07.

Sherrone Moore had Campbell come back to the program this past season to help Ron Bellamy after a bad 2024 season at the QB and WR positions. The Wolverines' WRs were much better this past season — with better QB play from Bryce Underwood.

Campbell is loaded with experience and will now head to Eastern Michigan to coach its WRs. With both Bellamy and Campbell gone, the Wolverines brought over Utah WR coach Micah Simon, who will lead the position. Former PSU WR coach Marques Hagans will assist him.

Welcoming another new member of our family…



Coach @ErikCampbell is joining our Offense as our Wide Receivers Coach!



📰 https://t.co/JwI02YWMTg#TheFactory ⛓️ #ETOUGH pic.twitter.com/LI4d5j6V9C — Eastern Michigan Football (@EMUFB) February 2, 2026