How to Watch Four Michigan Football Players in East-West Shrine Bowl Tuesday

The college football all-star games are upon us and a big one is happening on Tuesday night. The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on Tuesday. There will be four Wolverines who partake in the event and then four more will play in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 31.

But first, on Tuesday, fans can see Max Bredeson, Jimmy Rolder, Giovanni El-Hadi, and Dominic Zvada play one last time wearing a winged helmet.

The next step on the journey from Michigan to the NFL!@ShrineBowl: Jan. 27 | 7 p.m. | NFL Network@seniorbowl: Jan. 31 | 2:30 p.m. | NFL Network pic.twitter.com/9dFX4v9mF3 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 27, 2026

How to watch

Day: Tuesday, Jan. 27

Tuesday, Jan. 27 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Place: Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, TX)

More on the four Wolverines' players

FB/TE Max Bredeson

• Twice voted a captain by his teammates (2024, '25)

• Along with his brother Ben, is part of the first-ever pair of brothers to both be two-time captains at U-M

• All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches; honorable mention, media, 2025)

• Named as the recipient of the Robert P. Ufer Bequest (2024); also named the team's Most Improved Player on Offense (2023), recipient of the Toughest Player Award (2024)

• 2025 LowMan Trophy Winner as the top fullback in college football

• Four-time letter winner (2021-22-23-24)

• Appeared in 54 career games at tight end and fullback with 18 starts; special teams contributor throughout his career

OL Giovanni El-Hadi

• Part of a Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line (2022)

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches, 2025; honorable mention, coaches, 2024, media, 2024-25)

• Named as a co-recipient of the Dierdorf-Hutchinson Award (2024)

• Four-time letterwinner (2021-22-23-24)• Appeared in 51 games including 43 on the offensive line with 24 starts

LB Jimmy Rolder

• All Big-Ten selection (second team, coaches and media, 2025)

• Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023-24-25)

• Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 27, 2025)

• Shared Special Teams Freshman of the Year honors (2022)

• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)

• Appeared in 42 games (seven games, special teams only) with 11 starts at linebacker

K Dominic Zvada

• All-American (first team, 2024)

• Bakken-Andersen Big Ten Kicker of the Year (2024)

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (unanimous first team, coaches and media, 2024; honorable mention, coaches, 2025)

• The first kicker in U-M history with four or more made field goals at 50-plus yards in one season (seven)

• U-M's single-season and career record-holder for 50-plus yard field goals made (seven)

• Two-time Lou Groza Award Semifinalist (2022, '24)

• Two-time Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week (Sept. 30; Oct. 11, 2024)

• Three-time Co-Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week (Sept. 2, 2024; Dec. 2, 2024; Sept. 22, 2025)

• Tied the single-season record for most Big Ten Weekly honors in a single season (four; 2024)

• Named as the team's Specialist of the Year (2024)

• One-time letter winner (2024)• Appeared in 26 games as place kicker and kicked off in two games