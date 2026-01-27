How to Watch Four Michigan Football Players in East-West Shrine Bowl Tuesday
In this story:
The college football all-star games are upon us and a big one is happening on Tuesday night. The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on Tuesday. There will be four Wolverines who partake in the event and then four more will play in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 31.
RELATED: Michigan to Face Five Former Wolverines Who Departed the Program in 2026
But first, on Tuesday, fans can see Max Bredeson, Jimmy Rolder, Giovanni El-Hadi, and Dominic Zvada play one last time wearing a winged helmet.
How to watch
- Day: Tuesday, Jan. 27
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Place: Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, TX)
More on the four Wolverines' players
• Twice voted a captain by his teammates (2024, '25)
• Along with his brother Ben, is part of the first-ever pair of brothers to both be two-time captains at U-M
• All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches; honorable mention, media, 2025)
• Named as the recipient of the Robert P. Ufer Bequest (2024); also named the team's Most Improved Player on Offense (2023), recipient of the Toughest Player Award (2024)
• 2025 LowMan Trophy Winner as the top fullback in college football
• Four-time letter winner (2021-22-23-24)
• Appeared in 54 career games at tight end and fullback with 18 starts; special teams contributor throughout his career
• Part of a Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line (2022)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches, 2025; honorable mention, coaches, 2024, media, 2024-25)
• Named as a co-recipient of the Dierdorf-Hutchinson Award (2024)
• Four-time letterwinner (2021-22-23-24)• Appeared in 51 games including 43 on the offensive line with 24 starts
• All Big-Ten selection (second team, coaches and media, 2025)
• Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023-24-25)
• Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 27, 2025)
• Shared Special Teams Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)
• Appeared in 42 games (seven games, special teams only) with 11 starts at linebacker
• All-American (first team, 2024)
• Bakken-Andersen Big Ten Kicker of the Year (2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (unanimous first team, coaches and media, 2024; honorable mention, coaches, 2025)
• The first kicker in U-M history with four or more made field goals at 50-plus yards in one season (seven)
• U-M's single-season and career record-holder for 50-plus yard field goals made (seven)
• Two-time Lou Groza Award Semifinalist (2022, '24)
• Two-time Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week (Sept. 30; Oct. 11, 2024)
• Three-time Co-Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week (Sept. 2, 2024; Dec. 2, 2024; Sept. 22, 2025)
• Tied the single-season record for most Big Ten Weekly honors in a single season (four; 2024)
• Named as the team's Specialist of the Year (2024)
• One-time letter winner (2024)• Appeared in 26 games as place kicker and kicked off in two games
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
- Analyst Says One Michigan Football Player Got Snubbed From Top-100 Player Rankings
- Dusty May Shares How Michigan Star Yaxel Lendeborg Has Looked 'More Explosive'
- Incoming Michigan Football Transfer Named Top-50 Player by ESPN
- Michigan's Top-10 Games vs Nebraska, Michigan State is What They've 'Been Waiting' On
- Analyst Says One Team Has Michigan Football Circled For 2026 Season
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop