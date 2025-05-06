Six teams ahead of Michigan football in latest 'total wins' projection for 2025 season
After seeing five-star freshman Bryce Underwood in action during Michigan's annual spring game, more and more analysts are buying the Wolverines in 2025. In 247Sports' updated win projections for SEC and Big Ten teams, there were six teams that are projected to win more than Michigan. Brad Crawford has the Wolverines winning 8.5 games this year -- one of those wins coming against Ohio State.
"Don't overlook that Week 2 road trip to Oklahoma for Sherrone Moore's team," wrote Crawford. "Expect the Wolverines to be better in 2025 and potentially be in College Football Playoff contention by November, but traveling to play a team from the SEC with a first-year starting quarterback could spell trouble. Nebraska hasn't beaten Michigan since 2013, but it could happen this season with what the Huskers have returning. And yes, that's a win over Ohio State in the season finale. Until the Buckeyes prove they can beat the Wolverines on the field, Michigan is the favorite in that game regardless of record."
Crawford has Michigan on par with LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Indiana at 8.5 wins. The best of the best are Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State, who all have a projected 10.5 wins in 2025.
The Wolverines had a bit of a curveball come on Monday, when it was reported Sherrone Moore was expected to sit two games for Michigan this year, stemming from deleted text messages between him and Connor Stalions. Michigan is expected to be without Moore for Week 3 (Central Michigan) and Week 4 (at Nebraska) for the entirety of the week(s). While CMU shouldn't challenge the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, it's never easy to play in Lincoln -- especially without your head coach.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Joel Klatt explains why he's high on Michigan football post-spring football
Social media has mixed reactions to Michigan football suspending Sherrone Moore for two games
ESPN analyst details two positions Michigan football needs to upgrade to help Bryce Underwood in Year 1
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson