3 Biggest Reasons Michigan Football Has Underachieved

It was not supposed to look like this for Michigan’s football team. With a new coaching staff infiltrating a program that won nine games despite all the nonsense and distractions that came along with their football team a season ago, this was supposed to be a season where the Wolverines challenged for the playoff.

In fairness, they technically still can. The Wolverines are 4-2 through six weeks. If they finish 10-2, they would likely be selected by the College Football Playoff Committee.

What’s the likelihood of that? Slim to none. Michigan would have to knock off Indiana and UCLA at home, along with Oregon and Ohio State on the road. They’d also have to beat Rutgers and Michigan State.

The margin for error has moved to zero thanks to back-to-back losses against the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers as conference play began. So why have they underachieved thus far?

There are a variety of answers, but most of it goes to the offensive side of the ball.

Square Peg Round Hole

Let’s start with the coaching staff. Jason Beck was supposed to bring in a high-powered offense and level of competency Michigan’s offense has not typically had. They certainly did not have it under Sherrone Moore during his two seasons as the head coach. Regardless of who the coordinator was, Michigan’s offense stunk.

Beck’s offenses have been very good during his time, and they were prolific when he was in Utah with Kyle Whittingham.

That has not been the case early. Through six games, Michigan looks like a team trying to run a Big 12/Pac 12 offense in the Big Ten. The issues with that are exacerbated further in that the roster was built largely by old school Big Ten coaches who want to run the ball first, and run it down their opponent’s throat.

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck watches warmup ahead of the game between Michigan and Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jason Beck has made some adjustments over time, but not enough of them. We’ll see if he is able to do that with Tommy Carr inserted into the lineup on Saturday.

Unfulfilled Promise

Yes, the biggest issue with Michigan this season is not getting the most out of the quarterback position. Whether that is because Bryce Underwood is not as good as his talent would indicate, or if he was set up to fail is up for debate.

The answer from this end is that there are arguments to be made on both ends. I think Michigan set Underwood up to fail last season by asking him to start and save the program as a freshman with a coaching staff that was clearly in over its head.

It’s also true that Underwood has had enough of his own issues. He’s turned the ball over at an alarming rate. When the lights are on, a player needs to play well. Underwood has not played well in enough games.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks on before running off the field after Michigan’s 21-18 win over Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s also true, even if it’s somewhat unfair, Underwood is not an amateur athlete. He’s a paid professional. His salary is public, so that is going to bring expectations. He has not met them.

As a result, he’s sitting on the bench.

Underwood is not alone. Jason Beck has not done enough to get the most out of his quarterback. His formations are often too easy to defend, which has led to the same anemic passing game that Michigan has had since JJ McCarthy went to the NFL.

Under Performing Supporting Cast

Of course, Underwood and Beck are not alone either. Michigan’s supporting cast has failed them this season as well.

Their defense has been lights out, so this largely focuses on the offensive side of the ball.

Andrew Marsh is supposed to be one of their top receivers. He’s productive in some games, invisible in others. He’s been dealing with an injury that may contribute to his disappearance. He also cannot throw the ball to himself. Maybe that will change with the quarterback switch.

The biggest concern, however, lies in Michigan’s run game. Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter were supposed to flirt with 1,000 yards rushing. The offensive line was supposed to be a Joe Moore Award finalist.

It does not look like either of those things are going to happen. Before Saturday’s game against Penn State, Michigan had just one run of more than 20 yards this season, a 38-yard touchdown from Bryce Underwood against Oklahoma.

Marshall and Hiter could see a resurgence with the quarterback change and the adjustments made by Jason Beck to get to a more downhill running style.

What’s inexcusable is the lack of production from the offensive line. Yes, they’ve been banged up, but there’s no excuse for them to have run the ball as poorly as they have through six weeks this season.

If you want the biggest reason that Michigan has been unable to establish their identity on offense, it starts up front, as it often does.



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