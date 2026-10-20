Michigan State vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The UCLA Bruins kept their undefeated streak alive in Week 7, getting past the Wisconsin Badgers by a score of 17-7. As a result, they've been moved up to No. 9 in the latest AP Poll. They're in a great spot to improve to 7-0 in Week 8 when they host the Michigan State Spartans.

Michigan State is 2-5 on the season and 0-4 in the Big Ten, desperate for its first conference win of the season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten matchup.

Michigan State vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Michigan State +14 (-110)

UCLA -14 (-108)

Moneyline

Michigan State +475

UCLA -625

Total

OVER 44.5 (-110)

UNDER 44.5 (-110)

Michigan State vs. UCLA How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 24

Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Rose Bowl

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Michigan State record: 2-5 (0-4 in Big Ten)

UCLA record: 6-0 (4-0 in Big Ten)

Michigan State vs. UCLA Betting Trends

UCLA won and covered against Michigan State last season

Michigan State is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Michigan State's last 10 games

UCLA is 6-0 against the spread this season

Michigan State vs. UCLA Key Player to Watch

Wayne Knight, RB - UCLA Bruins

UCLA's offense relies on its effective running game, led by Wayne Knight, who has racked up 571 yards and is averaging 6.8 yards per carry this season. He has already found the end zone 12 times. Their backup running back, Anthony Woods, is also averaging 6.5 yards per carry, making them a dangerous one-two punch. Michigan State will have to slow them down to have any hope of pulling off the upset.

Michigan State vs. UCLA Prediction and Best Bet

I can't imagine Michigan State's offense being able to move the ball enough to cover this spread against UCLA. The Spartans are just 71st in adjusted EPA per play and 53rd in offensive success rate, but now they have to take on one of the very best defenses in the nation. The Bruins' defense ranks 11th in adjusted opponent EPA per play and third in defensive success rate.

The Spartans' defense isn't good enough to keep them in this game either, ranking outside the top 80 in virtually every metric.

I'm going to bet on UCLA to keep its perfect spread record intact on Saturday.

Pick: UCLA -14 (-108) via BetMGM

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