Indiana vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The Indiana Hoosiers saw their 22-game winning streak come to an end in Week 7 of the 2026 college football season, losing 19-15 to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

They'll look to bounce back in Week 8 when they hit the road to take on the Michigan Wolverines, who have had a disappointing start to their season, already losing twice in their first six games.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten showdown.

Indiana vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Indiana -7.5 (-105)

Michigan +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Indiana -295

Michigan +235

Total

OVER 41.5 (-114)

UNDER 41.5 (-106)

Indiana vs. Michigan How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 24

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Indiana record: 6-1 (3-1 in Big Ten)

Michigan record: 4-2 (1-2 in Big Ten)

Indiana vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Indiana is 5-4-1 against the spread in its last 10 games vs. Michigan

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Indiana is 1-6 against the spread this season

Michigan is 2-4 against the spread this season

Indiana vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch

Josh Hoover, QB - Indiana Hoosiers

Josh Hoover has had an interesting season in his first year with the Indiana Hoosiers. He has thrown for 1,660 yards, 18 touchdowns, and zero interceptions, but he has completed just 63.9% of his passes. He has done a great job of not turning the ball over, but if Indiana wants to compete for a National Championship, he needs to find a way to complete a higher percentage of his passes.

Indiana vs. Michigan Prediction and Best Bet

It's time for Indiana to bounce back in a big way. Michigan simply isn't on the same level as the Hoosiers, and it's time we start treating them as such. The Wolverines are 26th in adjusted EPA per play and 22nd in net success rate. Their defense has been good, but their offense can't keep pace.

The Michigan offense is just 57th in the country in success rate and 52nd in adjusted EPA per play. Their defense can lead them to wins against most teams, but Indiana still belongs to the upper echelon of college football teams, ranking third in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and second in net yards per play.

Indiana is the superior team in this game. Let's lay the points on the Hoosiers.

Pick: Indiana -7.5 (-105) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer , you will get $50 in bonus bets for seven straight days when you place a daily $5 wager. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive $350 welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.