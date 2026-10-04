Wolverine Thoughts: Michigan Can Bench Bryce Underwood — That Won't Fix Stubborn Woes

Second-year quarterback Bryce Underwood had his second-worst outing of the season in Michigan's 20-14 loss to Minnesota. Underwood threw two interceptions, could have had more in the game, and passed for 101 yards. He took a couple of sacks that killed field position and made a struggling offense worse.

It was astonishing to see. It appeared as if Underwood turned a corner under offensive coordinator Jason Beck, after he passed for 276 yards against Iowa in Week 4, just four yards from tying his career high. Underwood has been polished and has been going through his progressions.

But against Minnesota, he locked onto one target and made his mind up before he got the snap. On his first interception, Andrew Marsh was seen streaking, nobody on him, and Underwood threw the ball into harm's way, looking for JJ Buchanan.

After the loss, head coach Kyle Whittingham said all options are on the table and some tough decisions could be made heading into Michigan's bye week.

"Who the guys are that give us the best chance to win," Whittingham said of what those tough decisions could be. "Coaches are always being evaluated. Everything's in play. Everything's in play. What you don't want to do is panic. Like I said, we're 3-2. There are a few positive things. But we've got seven games left and we've got this opportunity to right the ship. As much as we can."

Benching Bryce Underwood might be on the table, but that won't stop the stubbornness

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Michigan's backup is freshman Tommy Carr, who won the job over Colorado State veteran Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi. Carr impressed during the Wolverines' spring game and when he came into the game against UTEP, he made a nice touchdown pass to Salesi Moa.

But Michigan has a lot of issues on the offensive side of the ball, and throwing Carr into the fire in Michigan's sixth game with Jason Beck as the offensive coordinator might not do Carr justice.

Michigan hopes to heal up during the bye week, but the offensive line, for starters, hasn't been anything as expected. Right tackle Andrew Sprague has been out the last two games and Evan Link has battled injuries — Nate Efobi suffered an apparent injury against Minnesota.

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Beyond the offensive line, Beck has struggled to adjust his scheme for the personnel on Michigan. Beck has been successful at both New Mexico and Utah prior to coming to Ann Arbor, but clearly, there is a disconnect.

Beck has the No. 2 ranked rushing attack in both 2024 and 2025, but this team cannot run the ball, and Michigan gained 79 yards on the ground this weekend. The Wolverines are among the worst running teams in the country, and Michigan has been built on its downhill running.

However, coming from Big 12 play, Beck likes the perimeter runs, and continues to call it. That's fine if that's what your personnel consists of, but this team is built on north-south runs, pulling guards and following the blocker.

Until Beck can get out of his own way and realize what he has at Michigan, it's not going to matter who plays quarterback, because Michigan has to run the ball to succeed — with this personnel.

Some honest conversations are needed

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Bryce Underwood is just one piece of the offense and while he is a major piece, the Wolverines are currently a mess from top to bottom. And Kyle Whittingham knows that.

"Well, we'll sit down with him, and I'll sit down with the entire offense, and get everybody's input and everybody's perspective," Whittingham said of Beck.I" mean, we're frustrated — with Coach Beck and his track record. He was outstanding as an offensive coordinator. So we might have to make some tough decisions here.

"We'll see. But, you know, right now, to this point, through this portion of the season, it's unacceptable. The results are unacceptable right now. I don't have any specifics for you. I'm not pointing fingers. Certainly I'm not pointing fingers at the players. But something's got to be resolved."

Whittingham might be in his first season as Michigan's head coach, but there were high expectations when he took the job. He was successful at Utah and as a veteran coach, Michigan fans believed he would have this team playing good football. Instead, it's a train wreck and there are uncomfortable talks to be had this week.

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