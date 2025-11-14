3 key matchups for Michigan football vs. Northwestern
The No. 18 Michigan Wolverines (7-2) are fresh off their bye week and will take on Northwestern (5-4) at Wrigley Field for a 12 p.m. EST kickoff on Saturday.
Here are three matchups to watch before the Wolverines and Wildcats take the field.
Michigan offensive line vs. Northwestern defensive line
Michigan's offensive line has steadily improved as the season has worn on, and the unit that features three redshirt freshmen have become elite in their run blocking ability in particular. Their play up front earned them a spot on the Joe Moore Award semifinalist list, along with nine other offensive line units in college football.
In that, the Wolverines will certainly look to take advantage of their strength against a Wildcats defense is allowing 4.7 yards per carry, which ranks tied for 96th in college football.
Jordan Marshall has stepped up in a big way in the Michigan backfield in the absence of Justice Haynes, and it would be surprising if the Northwestern defense didn't look to sell out against the run and play multiple heavy boxes throughout the game against the Wolverines.
That means Michigan will have to find success on the ground game even when offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey may not have the greatest run looks. However, the Wolverines are a team who can run the ball effectively even when the other team knows it's coming when they are clicking on all cylinders.
While the Wildcats' defensive line hasn't performed at a top level, the defense has a couple of versatile linebackers who can execute run fits and drop into coverage as well, including Mac Uihlein, who has 69 total tackles and four interceptions this season.
Bryce Underwood vs. the Northwestern secondary
After playing his most efficient game as a passer on Oct. 18 against Washington, Bryce Underwood has struggled to find a rhythm against Michigan State and Purdue, which was a concern considering those two teams aren't exactly known for being stingy against the pass.
While the Wolverines will likely lean heavily on the run game this Saturday, inevitably, especially if Northwestern is expending resources against the run, the true freshman will have to drop back to pass, whether that's via an RPO, play action or a straight drop back.
In those situations, while Underwood may not have to have a huge game throwing the ball, it would at least help if he could be efficient to keep the Michigan offense ahead of the chains and on schedule.
The Northwestern defense has been adequate defending opposing team's aerial attacks through nine games, allowing 11 yards per completion, which ranks 41st in the nation.
Uihlein has come up with four of the team's six interceptions this season and is someone Underwood will need to account for when throwing the ball in his area.
Defensive backs Robert Fitzgerald and Garner Wallace have been very active in the Northwestern secondary through nine games, along with Fred Davis, who have combined for eight passes defended and 139 total tackles between the three of them.
Caleb Komolafe and the Northwestern rushing attack against the Michigan front
Just about every team outside of USC has had trouble running the ball against the Wolverines' front up to this point in the season, which ranks 13th in the nation at yards per rush allowed at just 3.1 yards per carry.
However, the Wildcats do post a solid rushing attack in what will be a strength on strength matchup with Michigan's front, with running back Caleb Komolafe leading the way behind his offensive line.
Komolafe has eight rushing touchdowns and has racked up 726 yards on the ground on 141 attempts. He is complimented mostly by Joseph Himon II, who averages 4.9 yards per carry on 81 attempts.
Quarterback Preston Stone is more than capable of making plays with his arm, but with nine interceptions, he has turned it over at a little bit too high of a rate for the Wildcats to feel comfortable dropping back to throw too often, especially against the vaunted Wolverine pass rush.
That's why the matchup between Northwestern's rushing attack and Michigan's front seven is so important, because if the Wolverines can get Stone in third-and-longs, Wink Martindale's unit will have the Wildcats' offense right where he wants them.