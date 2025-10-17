3 key matchups for Michigan football vs. Washington
Michigan football (4-2) enters Saturday afternoon's game essentially at a crossroad against Washington (5-1) coming off the team's subpar performance in the USC game last weekend.
Sherrone Moore's team needs a victory to not only keep their playoff hopes alive, but to prove the program is heading in the right direction under the second-year head coach.
Here are three matchups to watch ahead of Saturday's game against the Huskies at the Big House.
Michigan's offensive line vs. Washington's defensive line
The Huskies defense is coached by former Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, who has done a solid job with the unit in year one with the program.
Up front, the defensive line and front seven as a whole doesn't put up huge sack numbers, but are steady with their eye discipline and staying within their run gaps, allowing the unit to rank 15th in the nation in yards per carry allowed at just 3.1 yards for the opposition.
350-pound senior defensive tackle Simote Pepa plays a big part in the success of the Washington run defense. When the Wolverines do choose to run the ball, whether that be with Jordan Marshall or Justice Haynes (if he is available), the offensive line has to be able to win one on one battles in the trenches, which is something they struggled with against the Trojans last week.
Bryce Underwood vs. the Washington secondary
With a half of a season now under his belt, Michigan hopes to see Underwood take the next step in his game in the second half of the year that has already been filled with many positive moments.
The Wolverines need to stay out of the third-and-long situations that they got themselves into last weekend, but when they do find themselves in those moments, the offensive line has to be able to protect Underwood to allow him to get his eyes down the field.
The Huskies rank 99th in the nation in passing yards allowed per game at 254 yards per contest, but are 17th in yards per catch allowed, meaning Washington usually doesn't give up the big play in the passing game.
With this being the case, Underwood is going to have to be patient and take what the defense gives him to help the Wolverines move the chains and sustain drives on a consistent basis.
Safety duo Makell Esteen and Alex McLaughlin have come away with two interceptions each through six games, and cornerback Tacario Davis, an Arizona transfer, is known for his impressive pass coverage.
Demond Williams, Jonah Coleman and Denzel Boston vs. the Michigan defense
QB Demond Williams Jr., running back Jonah Coleman and receiver Denzel Boston have all been dynamic playmakers for the Washington offense in 2025 and are dangerous whenever they touch the ball.
Wink Martindale's defense had some serious trouble tackling USC's athletes in space, and if those same issues persist against the Huskies, any one of these three players can make you pay with an explosive play.
Williams has completed his 158 pass attempts at a 74.1% rate and has thrown for 10 touchdowns to just one interception. His ability to use his legs and pick up yards on the ground will also pose a challenge to the Wolverines' defense, having rushed for 382 yards and four scores in six games. Coleman has found the endzone 11 times on the ground on 96 carries, while Boston is the team's leading wideout with 30 receptions for 444 yards and six scores.
Michigan's defense needs a bounce back performance in a desperate way and it will start with if they can slow down these three playmakers.