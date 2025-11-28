3 key matchups for Michigan football vs. Ohio State
No. 15 Michigan football takes on No. 1 Ohio State at the Big House on Saturday in what will be the 121st edition of The Game.
For the Wolverines, there is a potential playoff spot on the line as Sherrone Moore's team will make a strong bid for a place in the CFP with their fifth win in a row over the Buckeyes. For Ohio State, Ryan Day's team is itching for its first victory in the rivalry since 2019.
Let's break down three key matchups ahead of the game.
Michigan offensive line vs. Ohio State defensive line
In this rivalry, the battle in the trenches is always fierce and physical, with every inch of space being hard to come by due to the pure desire by the big men up front to make plays to help their team.
This game should be no different in that regard.
Looking at the Michigan offensive line against the Ohio State defensive line, this is a true strength vs. strength matchup, as indicated by the Wolverines' success running the football this season, and conversely, the success OSU has had in stopping the run.
The Wolverines' have gotten better up front as the season has gone in all regards, but have become elite in the run blocking department while helping Michigan's backs to a 5.7 yards per carry average on rushing attempts through 11 games.
Matt Patricia's defense allows just 2.6 yards per carry, which ranks third in the country, so something will have to give.
If Michigan's offensive line is able to consistently open up holes for Jordan Marshall and Bryson Kuzdzal, that will allow the Wolverines to stay ahead of the chains and give Bryce Underwood a chance to be effective in the play action pass game. If Ohio State clogs up holes in the run game and meets Michigan backs at the line of scrimmage, it could be a long day for Chip Lindsey's unit.
On the interior of Ohio State's defensive line, Kayden McDonald is a force and is a big reason as to why the Buckeyes have been stout against the run. It will be up to the Wolverines' interior linemen—Greg Crippen, Jake Guarnera and Giovanni El-Hadi, to be able to move him enough to create lanes for the Wolverines' backs.
In pass protection, left tackle Blake Frazier will have to be up to the task against defensive end Caden Curry, who has nine sacks on the season. Curry isn't just a one trick pony in passing downs, though, as he is also good about supporting the run from his position.
The Ohio Stat linebackers are also elite, but it starts with being able to block the first level, which Michigan will have to do to find offensive success.
Michigan defensive line vs. Ohio State's offensive line
In order to slow quarterback Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes' passing offense down, which ranks 34th in the nation in terms of total yards per game at 259.4, pressure has to be applied when Sayin is in the pocket.
The Wolverines rank 33rd in the nation in terms of sack percentage as they take down the QB on 7.11% of drop backs, including sacking Maryland true freshman QB Malik Washington three times last week when the Terrapins had only allowed four sacks all year coming in.
Ohio State's running game with Bo Jackson and company is also very capable, but it's the passing game with the likes of Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate who can hurt defenses with big plays if Sayin is given time to see their routes develop down field.
Michigan's defensive staff likes to rotate its front seven to keep everyone fresh and allow their depth to wear teams down as games play out. However, against this offense, guys like Jaishawn Barham, Derrick Moore, and Rayshaun Benny may have to play a few more snaps than they have been accustomed to this year if some of the second unit players are having trouble applying pressure on a consistent basis.
Ohio State's receivers against the Michigan secondary
As mentioned, the presence of Smith and Tate are well known as the two have combined for over 1,600 yards receiving with 17 combined touchdowns through 11 games for Ryan Day's team.
Both players have been banged up, so it still remains to be seen if either are able to give it a go on Saturday afternoon.
But under the assumption that they are available, Michigan's back end will need to be incredibly disciplined in staying on top of routes and not allowing themselves to get beat over the top against their speed.
Michigan's gameplan last year, and during this four-game winning streak, with the secondary have been extraordinary against OSU receivers, which has played a big part as to why the Wolverines have been able to contain explosive Buckeye offenses.
Even though Martindale isn't afraid to line up his cornerbacks and play man coverage, the gameplan against the Buckeyes will likely not be one that challenge those receivers in man coverage all too often. Expect a fair amount of two high safety looks and forcing the Buckeyes to run the ball and have to chunk it down the field.
But when Sayin does take his shots, Zeke Berry, Jyaire Hill and company will have to make plays when called upon.