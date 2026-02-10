Early Bold Prediction For Michigan Football vs. Ohio State

Just because there is a new coaching staff in Ann Arbor doesn't mean Michigan is in store for a rebuild. Kyle Whittingham and Co. were able to retain key players from last year's squad and the Wolverines used the transfer portal to fill some massive voids in the roster.

In fact, there are several analysts who believe Michigan will make the College Football Playoff in Year 1 under Whittingham — despite a daunting Big Ten schedule.

CBS Sports recently chimed in and made a bold prediction that Michigan would beat Ohio State in Whittingham's first game against the Buckeyes.

Prediction: Kyle Whittingham will beat Ryan Day in "The Game" debut

"Just when it looked like Ryan Day had finally gotten the Michigan monkey off his back by ending a four-game losing streak to the Wolverines, the rivalry takes another turn. Longtime Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who like Day once served as an assistant under Urban Meyer, left Salt Lake City on his own terms but still had plenty left in the tank to take over in Ann Arbor.

"Ohio State has lost the last two meetings with Michigan in Columbus, with its last win coming in 2018, when Day was acting head coach in a 62-39 rout. There expects to be postseason implications attached when Whittingham makes his debut in "The Game" come late November."

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What would need to go right in order for the Wolverines to take down the Buckeyes

Obviously, we have no idea how either team is going to look when The Game is played in late November. However, it's important to note, in the same article, CBS Sports predicts that the Buckeyes will lose three games in 2026. Ohio State does lose a lot of talent, but returns both Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith.

Michigan also returns its key QB-WR duo in Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh. And if the Wolverines are going to make a run at the CFP and beat Ohio State in Columbus this upcoming season — it starts with Underwood.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Back when Whittingham was hired, he confirmed what we all thought: Underwood didn't have a dedicated QB coach under Sherrone Moore. Chip Lindsey was supposed to be that, but it didn't happen. Now, Whittingham brings Koy Detmer Jr. over from Utah, who will be Underwood's personal coach and help him run Jason Beck's offense.

If Michigan can blossom offensively with Underwood running the show, and the Wolverines' defense remains as good — or gets even better — under Jay Hill, this team has a chance to be really good. And since 2021, Michigan has lost to the Buckeyes just one time.