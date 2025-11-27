Nick Saban calls Ohio State fans 'psychotic' about Michigan obsession
When Michigan shockingly defeated Ohio State last season in Columbus in what was the greatest upset in the history of the rivalry to date, Buckeye fans were shocked and distraught, with many calling for the firing of head coach Ryan Day after the loss to the Wolverines.
As it turned out, Ohio State made the playoff and went on a run to win the national title. But, that didn't change the fact that the Buckeyes lost to their biggest rival on their way to winning it all. For some fans, the national championship is all that matters at the end of the day, but to others, the loss in The Game still might be a stain and something that sits in the back of fans' heads even after seeing their team win it all.
Legendary college football coach Nick Saban, who now works as an analyst on ESPN's College Gameday, said last year that he believes Buckeye fans have an odd fixation on whether they beat Michigan.
This week, when appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Saban double down on those comments.
Saban takes shot at OSU fans
"I said it last year. These Ohio State fans, they're psychotic about this man," Saban said. "They all need to go to see a doctor some place. I'd rather win the national championship than beat Michigan. That's just me. Although I'd love to beat Michigan, don't get me wrong. When I was at Ohio State, the last year we beat them (1981), up there, similar situation except in reverse. They were ranked really high, we had already lost two games and we had a terrible negative week of practice, but Woody (Hayes) came and talked to the team and said 'this is an opportunity for a great win.' And that was the difference in the mindset of how we played."
Saban on approaching a big game and blocking out outside noise from fans
As an experienced coach, Saban said he was always aware of the outside noise and the pressure that surrounded rivalry games. He explained to McAfee what his strategy was during the weeks he prepared his teams ahead of rivalry games.
"I tried to minimize the noise knowing that the players are hearing all these things," said Saban. "What I wanted our players to do to think that it was going to be about what we do. So let's focus on what we do to have to go execute and play our best football in the game, and things will take care of themselves."
Michigan and Ohio State are set to kick off at Noon EST this Saturday on FOX.