3 game predictions for Ohio State vs. Michigan showdown
The Wolverines are hosting Ohio State on Saturday for a big-time matchup. Not only does Michigan want to make it five in a row over the Buckeyes, but the Wolverines need to win in order to make the College Football Playoff.
There will be big-time recruits in The Big House and Michigan needs an impressive performance to help flip some recruits and impress the CFP committee.
Here are some predictions for the game.
Michigan wins the rushing battle
The winner of the last 23 meetings has also won the rushing battle. At some point, that streak will come to an end, and it could on Saturday, but Michigan is built to win this matchup on the ground.
The Wolverines have one of the top rushing teams in the country, and Michigan averages over 223 yards per game. The Wolverines have had four different rushers gain over 100 yards on the ground, and Michigan makes it a priority to get yards on the ground.
Ohio State has a very good offense, but it leans on its passing attack with Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes' electric group of wide receivers. OSU has the No. 7 rushing attack in the conference, gaining over 170 yards on average.
The Buckeyes' defense will present a challenge for Michigan, only allowing 80 yards on the ground, but the Wolverines' offensive line has been very, very good at opening lanes for their running backs.
Bryce Underwood has at least one turnover
After being one of the best teams in the country in terms of taking care of the football, the Wolverines went through a tough streak of turning the football over -- almost costing Michigan at least one game.
The Wolverines appeared to fix a lot of wrongs last week and didn't cough the ball up against Maryland. Michigan still has a +4 turnover margin, and OSU will enter the game with a +5 margin. The Buckeyes aren't necessarily great at taking the ball away, having just 12 takeaways this season, which is tied for ninth in the Big Ten.
But in this game, QB Bryce Underwood could press, especially early or late in the game if it's close, and make an errant throw. We've seen him do it this season and he almost tossed one last week against Maryland. The Buckeyes have some elite defenders in the backend and could make Underwood pay if he's off his mark.
Andrew Marsh puts his stamp on the rivalry
Andrew Marsh might be flying under the national radar, but the young freshman has been a breath of fresh air for Michigan fans, seeing a playmaker emerge at wide receiver. Since Oct. 1, Marsh is the No. 1 WR in the Big Ten, and he's No. 11 for the season, catching for 641 yards -- while only grabbing one catch in Michigan's first four games.
Marsh and Bryce Underwood have a great connection, and Marsh has been making his presence felt in recent games. If the Wolverines are going to beat Ohio State this weekend, there is no way Michigan can do what it did a year ago and abandon the pass to beat the Buckeyes.
Michigan will run the football, but the Wolverines need the passing attack to help carry the load. If Underwood gets hot, it's going to benefit Marsh, likely. As a freshman, Marsh has a chance to really make his name carry weight on the national stage and put his stamp on the rivalry in his first season.
He has already had four games this season of 75-plus yards, with two games of 100-plus. It feels like another game where Marsh either has an incredible grab or catches for a lot of yards.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —
- OSU WR Jeremiah Smith keeps taking shots at Michigan ahead of The Game
- Keys for Michigan to extend its streak to five straight over Ohio State
- Takeaways from Michigan basketball's $1 million win over Gonzaga
- Rich Eisen says one Wolverine could be a 'top-five' player in Michigan history
- National analysts have similar mindsets when picking Michigan vs. Ohio State game