Jordan Marshall takes dig at Ohio State when explaining why he chose Michigan over Buckeyes
Michigan running back Jordan Marshall has been banged up the last couple of weeks, having to leave in the fourth quarter in the Wolverines' 24-22 win over Northwestern after a hard fall on his shoulder while being tackled after a big run.
That caused him to miss Michigan's game against Maryland last week as well, which ended in a 45-20 Wolverine win behind a strong performance from running back Bryson Kuzdzal, who filled in for Marshall during his absence.
However, Marshall, an Ohio native, told members of the media this week that he is good to go for The Game this Saturday and wouldn't miss the matchup against the Buckeyes "for the world."
"100%," Marshall said when asked if he was playing on Saturday. "I wouldn't miss it for the world."
Marshall explains why he chose Michigan over OSU
Growing up in Ohio, many young athletes dream about playing for the Buckeyes in front of 100,000-plus fans at the Horseshoe on Saturdays.
However, despite having an offer and taking an official visit to Ohio State during his recruitment, the 2023 Ohio Mr. Football winner ended up choosing the Wolverines and signed with Sherrone Moore's first recruiting class as head coach.
Marshall cited his relationship with running backs coach Tony Alford, who was hired by Michigan in March of 2024 after coaching running backs at OSU from 2015-23, as a big reason for coming to Ann Arbor.
He also detailed the culture differences between Michigan and Ohio State's program, explaining that Michigan, in his opinion, displays an environment that is more centered around selflessness.
"I really liked Tony Alford," Marshall said. "He would probably be one of the reasons that I went there. I didn't like a few other people (at Ohio State). And that's truly why I didn't pick there. I think that coach Alford would tell you the same. He came here and he sees the best head coach in the Big Ten, in college football and how he carries himself and how he puts (the team over himself), and it's all about culture. That's what I wanted to be around. I didn't want to be around people that were about themselves. I truly just believe that, and that's why coach Alford came here too. He knew that he wanted to be around better people."
Marshall's excitement for The Game
With The Game being just days away, Marshall described his excitement level to take the field and compete against the Buckeyes.
"I'm just excited," said Marshall. "It's a great opportunity for our team, for our coaches, for this university. Again, you only get so many opportunities to to play in ones like this in the best rivalry in sports. So, taking it day by day, getting better every single day for Saturday and just taking it one day at a time."
The 15th-ranked Wolverines and the No. 1 Buckeyes will kick off at Noon EST on FOX at the Big House in Ann Arbor.